Oppo A31 Bluetooth certifications reveal key specifications
  Oppo A31 leak reveals 6.5-inch screen, 4,230mAh battery and more
Oppo A31 leak reveals 6.5-inch screen, 4,230mAh battery and more

The phone might also be called the Oppo Reno S, based on certain specifications.

  Published: January 20, 2020 9:58 AM IST
oppo-a9-2020-bgr-6

A new Oppo smartphone in the works was recently spotted on the IMDA and NBTC certification agencies. The certification, dated 17 January 2020, reveals the model number for the new smartphone to be CPH2015. It is speculated that the new phone will be the Oppo A31. However, Indonesian certification agency TKDN lists the same phone as the Oppo Reno S.

The phone has now been confirmed by the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group). This points to an imminent launch of the device. The Bluetooth certifications also offer a peek into some of the hardware specifications of the Oppo A31 or the Reno S – whatever it is finally called.

Oppo A31/ Oppo Reno S expected specifications

The upcoming Oppo smartphone will have a 6.517-inch sized display with an HD+ (1600×900 pixels) resolution. Further, it will be powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek octa-core processor. This processor most likely will be the MediaTek Helio P60. Moreover, the Oppo A31/Reno S will also feature support for seven-band FDD LTE (B1/3/5/7/8/20/28). There is also support for four-band TD-LTE (B38/B40/B41), Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy.

It is also speculated that the Oppo A31/ Reno S will feature a large 4,230mAh battery. However, the specifications do not suggest support for fast charging. The box will apparently ship with just a 10W charger. The smartphone will likely run Android 9 Pie with Oppo’s ColorOS 6.1.2 on top.

The rest of the phone’s details are yet to be known. Further, the FCC filing does reveal that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch cut-out on top of the phone’s display. Other elements the phone will feature include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. With the certifications rolling in from various agencies. Expect the phone to launch within the next few weeks.

  Published Date: January 20, 2020 9:58 AM IST

