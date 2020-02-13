comscore Oppo A31 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup | BGR India
Oppo A31 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup and 6.5-inch display

Oppo A31 might launch alongside Reno 3 Pro and Enco True Wireless earbuds in India in the coming weeks.

  Published: February 13, 2020 1:30 PM IST
Photo: 91mobiles

Oppo is set to add another smartphone to its A-series. Likely to be called Oppo A31, the smartphone is reportedly in the works and is expected to launch soon. The smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site last month. The listing for the device revealed few specifications including a 4,230mAh battery and a 6.5-inch display. Now, more details of the device have come to light.

According to 91mobiles, the Oppo A31 will indeed come with a 6.5-inch display and a 4,230mAh battery. The report citing a reliable tipster claims that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop-style notch. There will be a triple rear camera setup and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also an accompanying render of the smartphone. The render shows the smartphone will come in green color.

It is expected to house a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The triple rear cameras are set in a vertical layout and the smartphone will ship with Android 9. This will come as a disappointment when the company has already released ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. A Geekbench listing had revealed that the device ran Android 10 and housed a Helio P90 SoC. However, this new leak suggests that Oppo A31 will have even modest specifications.

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of Reno 3 Pro in India. The smartphone has already been listed by retailers as coming soon. We could see the A31 tag along as budget offering during the launch event. The report further reveals that it will be offered in three colors: Mystery Black, Fantasy White, and Lake Green. There will be two storage options: 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 2F price cut in India; now available for Rs 21,990

Oppo Reno 2F price cut in India; now available for Rs 21,990

The rear camera setup will have a 16-megapixel primary shooter paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There will also be a dedicated macro lens. It will also feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone will pack a 4,230mAh battery but it is not clear whether it will support fast charging. Oppo recently saw a gain in its market share during the fourth quarter. The company might be hoping to strengthen its position with A-series devices.

  Published Date: February 13, 2020 1:30 PM IST

