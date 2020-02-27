comscore Oppo A31 launched in India: Price, offers, sale date, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers, sale date
News

Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers, sale date

News

The Oppo A31 price in India starts from Rs 11,490, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It packs a 6.5-inch display, a 4,230mAh battery, a MediaTek chip, and more.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 3:59 PM IST
Oppo A31

The Oppo A31 smartphone has been launched in India, and its price is set at Rs 11,490. Oppo has confirmed that the device will go on sale starting February 29. However, you will only be able to buy the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The company says that the 6GB RAM variant will be available in the second week of March. The Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch display, a 4,230mAh battery, a MediaTek chip, and more.

Related Stories


Oppo A31 price in India, offers

The Oppo A31 price in India starts from Rs 11,490, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price label of Rs 13,990. As for the offers, one can get 5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI. There is also a 5 percent cashback on YES Bank credit card EMI.

Watch: Oppo F15 Review

Additionally, EMI options are also available from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 7,050. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Mystery Black and Fantasy White.

Oppo A31 features, specifications

Oppo A31 has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch at the front for an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via the microSD card slot. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at a curved display and Google Wear OS

Also Read

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at a curved display and Google Wear OS

It ships with ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. As mentioned before, you will also find an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and charges over the micro-USB port. Oppo is continuing to strengthen its budget and mid-range portfolio in emerging markets. The offline-first brand is gearing up for new challenges from brands like Xiaomi and Realme in emerging markets.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch
News
Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch
Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

News

Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

News

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know

Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India

Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch

Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India

News

Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India
Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS
Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now up for pre-booking in India
What makes OPPO Reno3 Pro the most awaited smartphone of 2020?

Brand Solution

What makes OPPO Reno3 Pro the most awaited smartphone of 2020?
Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

News

Qualcomm hints at more Snapdragon 865 phones

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ने पेश की नई सेवा, फ्री में देख सकेंगे कई चर्चित और हिट प्रोग्राम

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए नए ऑडियो डिवाइस, डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदने का है मौका

ISRO पांच मार्च को लॉन्च करेगा जियो इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट GSLV-F10

Skagen Falster 3 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में 21,995 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Redmi K30 Pro के बारे में अब तक क्या क्या आया सामने, जानिए इसके खास फीचर

News

Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know
News
Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know
Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India

News

Oppo A31 with 6.5-inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched in India
Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch

News

Realme X50 5G gets February Security Patch
Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

News

Apple iPhones can't be used by villains
Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month

News

Tata Sky Hits is a new VAS for Rs 75 per month