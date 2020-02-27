The Oppo A31 smartphone has been launched in India, and its price is set at Rs 11,490. Oppo has confirmed that the device will go on sale starting February 29. However, you will only be able to buy the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The company says that the 6GB RAM variant will be available in the second week of March. The Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch display, a 4,230mAh battery, a MediaTek chip, and more.

Oppo A31 price in India, offers

The Oppo A31 price in India starts from Rs 11,490, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price label of Rs 13,990. As for the offers, one can get 5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI. There is also a 5 percent cashback on YES Bank credit card EMI.

Additionally, EMI options are also available from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 7,050. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Mystery Black and Fantasy White.

Oppo A31 features, specifications

Oppo A31 has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch at the front for an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via the microSD card slot. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

It ships with ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. As mentioned before, you will also find an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and charges over the micro-USB port. Oppo is continuing to strengthen its budget and mid-range portfolio in emerging markets. The offline-first brand is gearing up for new challenges from brands like Xiaomi and Realme in emerging markets.