Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

It didn't take long for Oppo to release a new smartphone. After the duo Oppo F17 Series, it turned out that the Chinese manufacturer had secretly launched the Oppo A32 in its home market. The smartphone arrives in China as an entry-level option with 90Hz punch-hole screen. This looks similar to the Oppo A53, which was launched in India recently.

Even the specifications offered by this cellphone are also very identical. For that reason, it looks like Oppo A32 is another name for the Oppo A53 smartphone that the company released for the Chinese market.

Oppo A32: Price

The Oppo A32 is already up for sale on the company's official site. It comes in three color choices such as Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Gloss Black. As far as price is concerned, Oppo is selling the smartphone with a starting price tag of 1,199 Yuan (around Rs. 12,900) for the 4GB + 128GB version. While the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at 1,499 Yuan (around Rs. 16,100).

Specifications and features

Apart from the difference in name, most of the Oppo A32 specifications look similar to those of the Oppo A53. Where the Oppo A32 comes packing a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that offers HD Plus resolution and supports 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, this smartphone arrives featuring a punch-hole design that has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.2%. While the small hole in the top-left corner of the screen is home to an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

There is also a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is built into a rectangular camera module complete with an LED flash inside. The smartphone relies on the Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is an entry-level processor from Qualcomm built on an 11nm process. It paired with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which supports a microSD card.

Completing the specifications, there is a fingerprint sensor that is placed on the back, 4G connectivity with dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Oppo A32 runs on the ColorOS 7.2 interface based on Android 10. Meanwhile, it packs a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging technology.