comscore Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
News

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

News

The Oppo A32 is already up for sale on the company's official site. It comes in three color choices such as Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Gloss Black

  • Published: September 13, 2020 10:45 AM IST
oppo-a32

Gizmochina

It didn’t take long for Oppo to release a new smartphone. After the duo Oppo F17 Series, it turned out that the Chinese manufacturer had secretly launched the Oppo A32 in its home market. The smartphone arrives in China as an entry-level option with 90Hz punch-hole screen. This looks similar to the Oppo A53, which was launched in India recently. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

Even the specifications offered by this cellphone are also very identical. For that reason, it looks like Oppo A32 is another name for the Oppo A53 smartphone that the company released for the Chinese market. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review: A mixed bag but with a catch

Oppo A32: Price

The Oppo A32 is already up for sale on the company’s official site. It comes in three color choices such as Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Gloss Black. As far as price is concerned, Oppo is selling the smartphone with a starting price tag of 1,199 Yuan (around Rs. 12,900) for the 4GB + 128GB version. While the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at 1,499 Yuan (around Rs. 16,100). Also Read - Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

Specifications and features

Apart from the difference in name, most of the Oppo A32 specifications look similar to those of the Oppo A53. Where the Oppo A32 comes packing a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that offers HD Plus resolution and supports 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, this smartphone arrives featuring a punch-hole design that has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.2%. While the small hole in the top-left corner of the screen is home to an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

There is also a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is built into a rectangular camera module complete with an LED flash inside. The smartphone relies on the Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is an entry-level processor from Qualcomm built on an 11nm process. It paired with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which supports a microSD card.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Completing the specifications, there is a fingerprint sensor that is placed on the back, 4G connectivity with dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Oppo A32 runs on the ColorOS 7.2 interface based on Android 10. Meanwhile, it packs a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 13, 2020 10:45 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo A53

Oppo A53

5
Android 5.1 Lollipop wrapped under ColorOS 2.1 UI
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 616 SoC,1.5 GHz octa-core
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
News
Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
Sony schedules PlayStation 5 event for September 16

Gaming

Sony schedules PlayStation 5 event for September 16

Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

News

Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

MediaTek to supply 6nm chipsets for Chromebooks in 2021

Laptops

MediaTek to supply 6nm chipsets for Chromebooks in 2021

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

News

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

News

Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

News

Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9i के लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, 15 सितंबर को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 5G सीरीज को Amazon India से 3 हजार रुपये सस्ते में खरीदें, जानें कीमत

POCO X3 के 1 लाख फोन महज 3 दिनों में बिके, 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम से लेस है मोबाइल

Flipkart Big Saving Days सेल 18 सितंबर से होगी लाइव, पहले ही 1 रुपये में करें डील्स को बुक

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air भारत में 5 कैमरा के साथ 14 सितंबर को 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
News
Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

News

Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features
Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

News

Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched
Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15

News

Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers