Oppo A33 (2020) gets NBTC Certification; expected to launch soon

OPPO A33 (2020) has pocketed Thailand's NBTC certification after previously receiving it at TKDN and BIS.

  Published: September 29, 2020 12:03 PM IST
Oppo-A33

Oppo recently made official Oppo A32 which is the Chinese version of Oppo A53. Now, it seems that Oppo will soon expand the A-Series smartphone collection by launching the Oppo A33 (2020). The existence of the Oppo A33 (2020) smartphone was revealed after being seen to be certified by NBTC Thailand carrying the model number CPH2137, and the list clearly indicates that the device will be launched as Oppo A33. Also Read - Oppo Watch ECG Edition launched with a curved AMOLED screen

NBTC Thailand also added that Oppo A33 (2020) would be a 4G smartphone. And interestingly, the same device was previously reported to have obtained certification in several regions, including TKDN Indonesia and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) India. Unfortunately, for now, other details regarding the specifications of the Oppo A33 (2020) are still scarce. But devices that have received certification are usually close to launch. Therefore, Oppo can make this new smartphone official in the near future. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Lite leaks online; to be rebranded F17 Pro

Oppo A33 itself is not a new name for Oppo fans, because the company launched this smartphone in 2015. That’s why it added “2020” to the new Oppo A33 name to differentiate it from its predecessors. The Oppo A33 (2020) is likely to become an entry-level smartphone like other Oppo A-Series smartphones by carrying entry-level specifications at an affordable price tag. But it should be much better than its five-year predecessor. Also Read - New Oppo Watch with ECG, Wear OS to launch on September 24

Oppo A32 specifications

Seeing its name, the Oppo A33 (2020) might be more powerful than the Oppo A32 which arrives with a 6.5-inch screen by offering HD Plus resolution and supporting 90Hz refresh rates. It packs a punch-hole design to house an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a triple-camera on the back. This consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Oppo A32 is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery to keep it running, and it is equipped with 18W fast charging technology.

  Published Date: September 29, 2020 12:03 PM IST

