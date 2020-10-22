comscore Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched: Prices and other specifications
News

Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched: Prices and other specifications

News

The Oppo A33 is a new entry into the budget smartphone space, standing out with its 90Hz display. Read on for all its specifications and prices.

  • Published: October 22, 2020 10:50 AM IST
oppo a33

Oppo has launched the A33 in India as its latest addition to the A series phone. The phone’s highlight features include a 90Hz display and 18W fast charging. Oppo is currently putting up a single variant of the A33 on sale, costing Rs 11,990. This variant ships with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Oppo hasn’t announced other variants of the A33 in India yet. With its price of Rs 11,990, the A33 competes with the similarly equipped Realme 7i. Also Read - Oppo Smart TV S1, Oppo Smart TV R1 with 4K display and pop-up camera launched

The Oppo A33 is available in two color variants – Moonlight Black and Mint Cream. The phone will go on sale starting in October 2020 and will be available via Flipkart and mainline retail outlets. Customers can enjoy Paytm offers which provide benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on purchase of A33. Consumers can also avail a 5 percent cashback applicable from Kotak Bank (Credit Card EMI/Debit Card EMI), RBL Bank (Credit Card EMI & Non-EMI), Bank of Baroda (Credit Card EMI), and Federal Bank (Debit Card EMI). Also Read - Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India: Check price, offers, features

Oppo A33 features and specifications

The Oppo A33 is an affordable Android smartphone with some segment-leading features. The headline feature here is the 90Hz refresh rate display. The A33 has a display that measures 6.5-inches with a pixel resolution of 720p. There’s a punch-hole cutout in the display holding an 8-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Oppo ने पॉपअप कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च किए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

At the back, there’s a triple camera setup doing the photography duties. The main camera uses a 13-megapixel sensor while the secondary camera is a macro camera with a 2-megapixel sensor. There’s also a third 2-megapixel depth camera as well.

The A33 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset that’s paired to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. You can expand the storage to 256GB via a micro SD card. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. Oppo is using a 5000mAh battery in the A33 and paired it with an 18W fast charging system.

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020

Also Read

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020

Other highlight features on the A33 include a dual speaker system, a USB-C port, rear fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 22, 2020 10:50 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo A33

Oppo A33

13990

Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop) ,ColorOS 2.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Quad-core 1.2 GHz
8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, looks a lot like OnePlus 8T
News
OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, looks a lot like OnePlus 8T
Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4

News

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4

Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH fitness band with heart rate monitor launched

Wearables

Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH fitness band with heart rate monitor launched

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

News

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

News

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

Most Popular

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched

OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, looks a lot like OnePlus 8T

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched

News

Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched
Oppo Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 launched with 4K display

Smart TVs

Oppo Smart TV S1 and Smart TV R1 launched with 4K display
Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India

News

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Quiz Answers 22 October 2020 : इन आसान सवालों से जवाब दें और जीतें आकर्षक इनाम

Reliance Jio ने इंडियन यूजर्स की सिक्योरिटी, प्राइवेसी के लिए लॉन्च किया मेड इंन इंडिया JioPages वेब ब्राउजर

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions : बजट में प्रीमियम लुक और क्लासिक डिजाइन

Vivo X51 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है आकर्षक कैमरा फीचर

Vivo V20 Pro भारत में नवंबर के अंत तक होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी के CEO ने दी जानकारी

Latest Videos

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched
News
Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched
OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, looks a lot like OnePlus 8T

News

OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, looks a lot like OnePlus 8T
Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4

News

Netflix is free for 48 hours starting December 4
Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

News

Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499
Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

News

Vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers