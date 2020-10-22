Oppo A33 with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 460 launched

Oppo has launched the A33 in India as its latest addition to the A series phone. The phone’s highlight features include a 90Hz display and 18W fast charging. Oppo is currently putting up a single variant of the A33 on sale, costing Rs 11,990. This variant ships with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Oppo hasn’t announced other variants of the A33 in India yet. With its price of Rs 11,990, the A33 competes with the similarly equipped Realme 7i. Also Read - Oppo Smart TV S1, Oppo Smart TV R1 with 4K display and pop-up camera launched

The Oppo A33 is available in two color variants – Moonlight Black and Mint Cream. The phone will go on sale starting in October 2020 and will be available via Flipkart and mainline retail outlets. Customers can enjoy Paytm offers which provide benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on purchase of A33. Consumers can also avail a 5 percent cashback applicable from Kotak Bank (Credit Card EMI/Debit Card EMI), RBL Bank (Credit Card EMI & Non-EMI), Bank of Baroda (Credit Card EMI), and Federal Bank (Debit Card EMI). Also Read - Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India: Check price, offers, features

Oppo A33 features and specifications

The Oppo A33 is an affordable Android smartphone with some segment-leading features. The headline feature here is the 90Hz refresh rate display. The A33 has a display that measures 6.5-inches with a pixel resolution of 720p. There’s a punch-hole cutout in the display holding an 8-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Oppo ने पॉपअप कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च किए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

At the back, there’s a triple camera setup doing the photography duties. The main camera uses a 13-megapixel sensor while the secondary camera is a macro camera with a 2-megapixel sensor. There’s also a third 2-megapixel depth camera as well.

The A33 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset that’s paired to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. You can expand the storage to 256GB via a micro SD card. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. Oppo is using a 5000mAh battery in the A33 and paired it with an 18W fast charging system.

Other highlight features on the A33 include a dual speaker system, a USB-C port, rear fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 5.0.

