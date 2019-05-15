comscore
  Oppo A3s new 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant launched in India, priced at Rs 9,990
Oppo A3s new 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant launched in India, priced at Rs 9,990

The newly launched 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Oppo A3s is priced in India at Rs Rs 9,990. The smartphone can be purchased via major brick and mortar stores across the country

  • Published: May 15, 2019 2:00 PM IST
The Oppo A3s smartphone made its debut in India back in the year 2018. Until now, the device was available in only two variants. These included the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant, and the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. Now, the Chinese company has unveiled a new variant of the Oppo A3s. The newly launched 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Oppo A3s is priced in India at Rs Rs 9,990. The smartphone can be purchased via major brick and mortar stores across the country, 91Mobiles reports. Additionally, the rest of the specifications of the device are the same.

Oppo A3s features, specifications

To recall, the Oppo A3s comes with a notched display design. It is equipped with a 6.2-inch display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. In terms of optics, you will find dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front of the phone. The device bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary snapper on the rear side. For capturing selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo A3s is powered by an old Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood. On the software front, the smartphone runs the old Android Oreo operating system with ColorOS on top. It is kept alive by a 4,230mAh battery. Connectivity options of the handset are dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro-USB port, and GPS.

Besides, the Chinese company recently launched a new budget phone, called Oppo A1k, in India. It is available for Rs 8,490 in the country. As for the specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display along with HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device also offers trendy waterdrop-styled notch display design. On the hardware front, the Oppo A1k is built around a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is based on the 12nm process. The handset comes in only one variant, which is 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery along with “2x Fast Charge” support.

With this phone, you will get the latest Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. As for the camera specifications of the device, Oppo has included a single camera sensor on the back with an 8-megapixel sensor. The front houses a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. Additionally, there is no fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone, but do get face unlock.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2019 2:00 PM IST

