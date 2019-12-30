Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Oppo has quietly launched a new variant of the A5 2020 in India. This new variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The new variant of Oppo A5 2020 with 6GB RAM has been priced at Rs 14,990. It can be purchased from selective offline stores, reports TheMobileIndian.

The Oppo A series is an offline first series from the Chinese company. Previously, Oppo had launched 3GB RAM variant and 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 in India. At present, the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs 12,490, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model costs Rs 13,990. The smartphone was first launched in India in September. It comes with quad rear camera setup and a 19:9 notch display. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Oppo A5: Specifications and Features

The Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a brightness equivalent to 480 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in three storage variants. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

For imaging, the Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Oppo A5 2020 Price 12490 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 64GB/ 128GB, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5000mAh

