comscore Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 14,990: Check details
News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 14,990: Check details

News

The Oppo A series is an offline first series from the Chinese company. Previously, Oppo had launched 3GB RAM variant and 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 in India.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 9:11 AM IST
Oppo A5 2020

Oppo has quietly launched a new variant of the A5 2020 in India. This new variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The new variant of Oppo A5 2020 with 6GB RAM has been priced at Rs 14,990. It can be purchased from selective offline stores, reports TheMobileIndian.

Related Stories


The Oppo A series is an offline first series from the Chinese company. Previously, Oppo had launched 3GB RAM variant and 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 in India. At present, the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs 12,490, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model costs Rs 13,990. The smartphone was first launched in India in September. It comes with quad rear camera setup and a 19:9 notch display. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features

Also Read

Oppo Reno 3 series with 5G, 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, features

Oppo A5: Specifications and Features

The Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a brightness equivalent to 480 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in three storage variants. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

For imaging, the Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Oppo A5 2020
Price 12490
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 64GB/ 128GB, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 9:11 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo A5

Oppo A5
Android 8.1 Oreo OS with ColorOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
Oppo A9

Oppo A9

15490

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
Dual - 16MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Wearables
Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Reliance JioPhone Lite might launch soon for calling

News

Reliance JioPhone Lite might launch soon for calling

Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

News

Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W
Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India
Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

News

Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year
LG G8X ThinQ: Over 1,000 units sold out on Amazon India

News

LG G8X ThinQ: Over 1,000 units sold out on Amazon India
Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4

News

Vivo S1 Pro India launch set for January 4

हिंदी समाचार

साइबरक्राइम : 2020 में ई-कॉमर्स सर्विस देने वाली कंपनियों को बनाया जा सकता है निशाना, संभल कर करें यूज

Realme Buds Air की फ्लैश सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Google Pixel 4a में होगा पंच-होल डिस्प्ले और 3.5mm ऑडियो जैक!

Realme Buds Air की फ्लैश सेल कल दोपहर 12 बजे , जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019: Redmi K20 Pro, Mi A3 और Redmi 8A समेत शाओमी के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

News

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes
News
Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes
Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Wearables

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W
Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India