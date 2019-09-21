comscore Oppo A5 2020 now available for purchase on Amazon India
The company launched Oppo A5 2020 almost two weeks back along with Oppo A9 2020 at a launch event. It is worth noting that Oppo A9 2020 is already on sale in the market.

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo A5 2020, one of the latest smartphones from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is now available for purchase. Interested buyers can head to e-commerce giant Amazon India to make the purchase. As part of general availability, Oppo has rolled out some launch offers along with the device on Amazon India. The company launched Oppo A5 2020 almost two weeks back along with Oppo A9 2020 at a launch event. It is worth noting that Oppo A9 2020 is already on sale in the market. We already know key details about the device including the pricing and specifications. Given that the device just went on sale, we think it is the right time to recap essential information.

Oppo A5 2020 details

First up, let’s talk about the pricing of the Oppo A5 2020 along with launch offers. As per the announcement during the launch event, Oppo is planning to sell two RAM and storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 12,490. The second model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 13,990. As per Amazon India landing page, only the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant are available on sale. Interested buyers can pick up the device in two colors including Dazzling White and Mirror Black.

Oppo is offering an additional Rs 1,500 discount on exchange. The amount will increase to Rs 2,000 if the user is exchanging their old Oppo smartphone for A5 2020. It has also teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer buyers benefits worth Rs 7,050 for free. The company is also offering a 5 percent instant discount on purchases made with using HDFC credit or debit card with EMI. Beyond this, Oppo is already offering no-cost-EMI offers for a period of 3 and 6 months.

Specifications

Features Oppo A5 2020
Price 12490
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 64GB, 3GB/ 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5000mAh

