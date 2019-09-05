Earlier this week, we reported about the imminent launch of the Oppo A9 (2020). But it seems, the company has another surprise up its sleeves. The company is reportedly planning on also launching the Oppo A5 (2020) alongside. Here’s everything we know so far about this upcoming Oppo smartphone.

Oppo A5 (2020): What we know so far

As per an IndiaShopps report, the Oppo A9 (2020) and the Oppo A5 (2020) will launch sometime at the end of this month. The smartphone will be made available in countries like China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Pakistan. There’s however no official word on an India launch from Oppo yet. As the names suggest, these upcoming devices will succeed the Oppo A5 and the Oppo A9.

Expected features, specifications

The report claims that the Oppo A5 (2020) features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM. There will be two variants to choose from – 64GB storage, and 128GB storage. Lastly, the device will also boast huge 5,000mAh battery.

Alongside, Oppo is also likely to unveil the Oppo A9 (2020) soon. As per leaks, the upcoming device too will feature a Snapdragon 665 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. There will also be up to 128GB of storage on offer.

This upcoming devices will also get an upgrade in the camera department. Both are likely to boast a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Like the A5 (2020), the A9 (2020) is also likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Features Oppo A5 Oppo A9 Price – 15490 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC MediaTek Helio P70 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo OS with ColorOS Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch-1520×720 6.53-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Dual – 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 16MP Battery 4,020mAh

