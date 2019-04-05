comscore
  • Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched in India: Price, specifications, availability
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Oppo did not make any big reveal or announcements to launch this variant of its Oppo A5 likely reserving that to a new smartphone launch.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 9:26 AM IST
Oppo-A5

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just launched a new variant of its Oppo A5 in India. As part of the launch, the new variant will come with 64GB internal storage, an increase from its current variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The company initially launched the device last year as a budget option to take on the competition. Oppo did not make any big reveal or announcements to launch this variant likely reserving that to a new smartphone launch.

Oppo A5 price and availability

Similar to the first time when Oppo A5 was launched with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, this one will also be an offline-exclusive device. Oppo has priced the new variant of the device at Rs 12,990, and the device is already available at offline stores, 91Mobiles reports. This means that interested buyers can head to large retail stores near their house or the town they live in to buy the new 64GB storage variant of Oppo A5.

Oppo A5 specifications, features

The new variant of the device will come with all the same internal hardware that we saw in the Oppo A5 at launch with the exception of the internal storage. To recap, the Oppo A5 comes with 6.2-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a display notch. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU. The A5 also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, double the size of what we saw in the variant that launched last year.

Oppo has added Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 skin in the device in terms of software. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner and face unlock authentication features. Talking about the camera portion, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The front is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. Last but not least, the device is powered by a 4,230mAh battery out of the box.

