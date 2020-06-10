comscore Oppo A52 punch-hole display smartphone coming to India 'very soon'
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A52 punch-hole display smartphone coming to India 'very soon'
News

Oppo A52 punch-hole display smartphone coming to India 'very soon'

News

To recall, the Oppo A52 has already launched in China in April. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 3:56 PM IST
OPPO-A52-launched

Oppo is all set to launch the A52 in the Indian market. The company says that the Oppo A52 will be the first smartphone in the budget segment to feature a punch-hole screen. Other than that, there is also an IOT product in the lineup, which should launch soon as well. Also Read - Oppo भारत में लॉन्च करेगी एक और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन, हुआ खुलासा

To recall, the Oppo A52 has already launched in China in April. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen and Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM. But the big highlight of the phone is its 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Oppo has priced the phone at RMB 1599 in China, which converts to approximately Rs 17,000. There it comes in one variant. Here are the full specifications and features. Also Read - Oppo will also launch a Smart TV, confirms in official roadmap

Oppo A52: Specifications and features

The Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a full-HD+ display panel with a punch-hole design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in one storage variant of 128GB with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The SOC is backed with Adreno 610 GPU. The dual-SIM phone can support expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card. Also Read - Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990; check price, specifications and offers

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

For imaging, the Oppo A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS and USB Type-C.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'
News
Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'
Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

Apple to confirm own chipsets plans for Macs at WWDC 2020

Laptops

Apple to confirm own chipsets plans for Macs at WWDC 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

News

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year; new hardware spotted

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV may get a refresh this year; new hardware spotted
OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch variants coming, spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch variants coming, spotted on Bluetooth SIG
Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण के यूजर्स को दूर रखने के लिए Google Maps में जुड़ा ये खास फीचर

Mi 10 Youth Ice & Snow Set एडिशन स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शेयर करते हैं दूसरों से नेटफ्लिक्स का अपना अकाउंट, तो हो सकती है ये बड़ी दिक्कत

Oppo भारत में लॉन्च करेगी एक और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन, हुआ खुलासा

सोनी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया वायरलेस स्पोर्ट्स हेडफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'
News
Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'
Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

News

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories
Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch
Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26