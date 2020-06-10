Oppo A52 punch-hole display smartphone coming to India 'very soon'

Oppo is all set to launch the A52 in the Indian market. The company says that the Oppo A52 will be the first smartphone in the budget segment to feature a punch-hole screen. Other than that, there is also an IOT product in the lineup, which should launch soon as well. Also Read - Oppo भारत में लॉन्च करेगी एक और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन, हुआ खुलासा

To recall, the Oppo A52 has already launched in China in April. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen and Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM. But the big highlight of the phone is its 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Oppo has priced the phone at RMB 1599 in China, which converts to approximately Rs 17,000. There it comes in one variant. Here are the full specifications and features.

Oppo A52: Specifications and features

The Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a full-HD+ display panel with a punch-hole design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in one storage variant of 128GB with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The SOC is backed with Adreno 610 GPU. The dual-SIM phone can support expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card.

For imaging, the Oppo A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS and USB Type-C.