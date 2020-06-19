comscore Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery now available | BGR India
Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 665 and 5,000mAh battery now available in India

With Oppo A52, the company is trying to compete in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment, which has seen a lot of action lately.

  Published: June 19, 2020 12:29 PM IST
Oppo A52, the budget smartphone in the Oppo A-series, is now available in India. The smartphone was initially announced way back in April but is now going on sale in the country. Oppo has announced that A52 will be available for purchase via both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. The announcement just days after the company introduced budget A12 and flagship Find X2 series in the country. Also Read - Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market with Find X2 Series

Oppo A52 now available in India

In India, the Oppo A52 is priced at Rs 16,990 and is available on Amazon India and Flipkart. There were rumors earlier that the company is planning to launch A52 alongside the A12 and A11k smartphones. We have seen the launch and availability of A12 and A52. It only means one thing: Oppo will soon add A11k to the Oppo A-series as well. With the A-series, Oppo is trying to challenge Samsung Galaxy M-series in the country. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

It is still not clear whether there will be any impact on these Chinese smartphone makers due to the negative sentiment. After the Galwan clash, the anti-China sentiment has reached a new level in the country. There has been a call to boycott Chinese products, apps and services. If you are still wondering about the Oppo A52 then here is what you will get. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and comes in twilight black or stream white color. On the back, there are quad rear cameras with 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel +2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery and the smartphone weighs around 192 grams.

  Published Date: June 19, 2020 12:29 PM IST

