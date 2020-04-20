Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

Oppo has announced A52 smartphone with punch-hole display and quad-rear camera setup in China. The company’s latest smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen and Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM. But the big highlight of the phone is its 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Also Read - OPPO A12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और फीचर

Oppo China has priced the phone at RMB 1599, which converts to approximately Rs 17,000. There is no information on its India launch, but we feel that there might be possibility in coming months. Oppo has already started selling the Oppo A52 in China. The phone comes in one variant, reports FoneArena. Here are the full specifications and features. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup

Oppo A52: Specifications and features

The Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a full-HD+ display panel with a punch-hole design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in one storage variant of 128GB with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The SOC is backed with Adreno 610 GPU. The dual-SIM phone can support expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card. Also Read - Oppo A12 with 4230mAh battery, dual camera setup announced

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

For imaging, the Oppo A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS and USB Type-C.