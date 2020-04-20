comscore Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

News

Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a full-HD+ display panel with a punch-hole design.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 5:30 PM IST
OPPO-A52-launched

Oppo has announced A52 smartphone with punch-hole display and quad-rear camera setup in China. The company’s latest smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen and Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM. But the big highlight of the phone is its 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Also Read - OPPO A12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और फीचर

Oppo China has priced the phone at RMB 1599, which converts to approximately Rs 17,000. There is no information on its India launch, but we feel that there might be possibility in coming months. Oppo has already started selling the Oppo A52 in China. The phone comes in one variant, reports FoneArena. Here are the full specifications and features. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup

Oppo A52: Specifications and features

The Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a full-HD+ display panel with a punch-hole design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in one storage variant of 128GB with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The SOC is backed with Adreno 610 GPU. The dual-SIM phone can support expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card. Also Read - Oppo A12 with 4230mAh battery, dual camera setup announced

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

For imaging, the Oppo A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS and USB Type-C.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 5:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
News
Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Gaming

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Gaming

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

News

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched
Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup
Oppo A12 with 4230mAh battery, dual camera setup announced

News

Oppo A12 with 4230mAh battery, dual camera setup announced
Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

News

Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched
iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

News

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज हुई ऑस्कर में जलवे बिखेर चुकी फिल्म 'जोकर'

Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरे और सिंगल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

iPhone 12 के डिजाइन में हो सकता है बड़ा बदला, जानिए क्या है एप्पल का प्लान!

Huawei Nova 7 और Nova 7 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन के बेंचमार्क स्कोर सामने आए, जानें कैसा रहा परफॉर्मेंस

Mi 10 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है चीन में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

News

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
News
Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages

News

Hackers creating scam sites similar to COVID-19 relief packages
MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

News

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April
Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display, 5000mAh battery launched
Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

News

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health