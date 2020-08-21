comscore Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25: Expected price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25, will bring 90Hz punch-hole display
News

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25, will bring 90Hz punch-hole display

News

The Oppo A53 2020 brings puns-hole display with screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's all you need to know.

  • Published: August 21, 2020 1:20 PM IST
oppo-a53-2020-launch-live-stream-india-price

Oppo has quietly launched the 2020 model of Oppo A53 in Indonesia today but the smartphone will launch in India on August 25. The company has sent out official invites for the online launch stream, and India launch event will take place next week, Auagust 25, at 12:30PM on YouTube. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features, specifications

Oppo had previously launched the A53 back in 2015, and this new variant is now gets the same name. The Oppo A53 2020 brings puns-hole display with screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

Oppo A53: Price

In Indonesia, the online retailer Shopee has listed the Oppo A53 for pre-order at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,700). The device comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. It has been listed in two color options of Electric Black and Fancy Blue variants. Oppo will unveil the variants and price for India on August 25. Also Read - Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

Specifications, features

The A53 2020 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, this configuration model is only available in Indonesia for now, and we can expect at least two variants in India. That said, the storage can be expanded further up to 256GB through a microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the phone’s back features a triple camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the Oppo A53 2020 features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The device is backed by a big battery of 5,000mAh. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS .

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2020 1:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo A53

Oppo A53

5
Android 5.1 Lollipop wrapped under ColorOS 2.1 UI
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 616 SoC,1.5 GHz octa-core
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
Oppo A52

Oppo A52

5

16990

ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10
Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor
12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report
News
WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

News

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

News

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

News

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

News

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25
Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
OPPO Is All Set To Launch The Sleekest Smartphone Ever

Brand Solution

OPPO Is All Set To Launch The Sleekest Smartphone Ever
Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

News

Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000
Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने Mi 10 का नया वेरिएंट किया लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Airtel ने पेश किया धमाकेदार ऑफर, 365 दिनों तक फ्री देख पाएंगे टीवी

Oppo A53 2020 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

LG K31 फोन 3 कैमरा, 3,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Samsung जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन: रिपोर्ट्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

News

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report
News
WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

News

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India
Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25

News

Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25
Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

News

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers