Oppo has quietly launched the 2020 model of Oppo A53 in Indonesia today but the smartphone will launch in India on August 25. The company has sent out official invites for the online launch stream, and India launch event will take place next week, Auagust 25, at 12:30PM on YouTube.

Oppo had previously launched the A53 back in 2015, and this new variant is now gets the same name. The Oppo A53 2020 brings puns-hole display with screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's all you need to know.

Oppo A53: Price

In Indonesia, the online retailer Shopee has listed the Oppo A53 for pre-order at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,700). The device comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. It has been listed in two color options of Electric Black and Fancy Blue variants. Oppo will unveil the variants and price for India on August 25.

Specifications, features

The A53 2020 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, this configuration model is only available in Indonesia for now, and we can expect at least two variants in India. That said, the storage can be expanded further up to 256GB through a microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the phone’s back features a triple camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the Oppo A53 2020 features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The device is backed by a big battery of 5,000mAh. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS .