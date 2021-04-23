Oppo A53s affordable 5G smartphone India launch date announced

The Oppo A53s 5G is another Oppo budget phone with 5G support. It is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and triple rear cameras. It will fall under Rs 15,000. However, more details will be revealed in a few days.

Oppo recently launched the A74 in India, which is an affordable phone with 5G support. The company has now announced the launch of another budget 5G phone, called the A53s, which is scheduled for April 27.

The company has started teasing the device, thus, revealing its key specifications. Here's a look at what features the phone will get.

Oppo A53s officially announced in India

The smartphone will come with 5G has its main highlight to make people future-ready, that too, on a budget. It is confirmed to be powered by the MTK700 chip, which the latest MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip.

With this, the smartphone will be a direct competitor of the latest Realme 8 5G, which also features the same chip. It is confirmed to come with a high RAM option, but we don’t know the RAM/Storage configuration as of now.

The teaser also reveals the Oppo A53s 5G’s looks. The phone will come with a vertical camera setup, which will house three snappers. The back panel is expected to boast a glossy finish. Additionally, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo A53s 5G will fall under Rs 15,000 and will be available to buy via Flipkart. However, other details will be revealed by the company on April 27.

Oppo A74 5G at a glance

To recall, the Oppo A74 5G recently made its entry in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. it runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Oppo A74 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the Face Unlock feature.