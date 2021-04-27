Oppo A53s budget 5G smartphone launched in India, falls under Rs 15,000

As announced previously, Oppo has finally made the A53s, a part of the Oppo A series official in India. The smartphone is another 5G smartphone that falls in the budget price range and comes under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Oppo A53s 5G with price in India under Rs 15,000 set to launch today, sale on Flipkart

It joins the existing affordable 5G phones such as the recently launched Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new Oppo smartphone. Also Read - Oppo Enco Air with 440mAh battery, Bluetooth v5.2: Price, specifications

Oppo A53s 5G price, availability

The Oppo A53s 5G comes in two RAM/Storage options. It is priced at Rs 14,990 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 16,990 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the variants will be available to buy via the online portal Flipkart, as part of the first sale on May 2 at 12 pm. Also Read - COVID-19 symptoms monitoring: 5 affordable blood oxygen saturation monitoring watches to buy

As for the offers, interested buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,250 on the use of HDFC Bank cards and EMI options, a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, and a chance to buy the Google Nest Hub at Rs 5,999, the Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,999 and the Mi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999. The no-cost EMI option is also available.

Oppo A53s 5G features, specs

The Oppo A53s 5G comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, much like the Realme 8 5G.

As mentioned earlier, the phone gets two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. Both variants come with an expandable storage option.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras with LED flash: a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front snapper stands at 8-megapixel. There’s support for camera features such as the Night mode, Portrait mode, Beauty mode, time-lapse videos, slow-motion videos, AI capabilities, and more.

The A53s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The phone gets connectivity options such as 5G, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and OTG support.

Additionally, the Oppo phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and two colour options, namely, Crystal Blue and Ink Black.