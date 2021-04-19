Oppo A54 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features, specs

Oppo has introduced a new budget smartphone called the Oppo A54 in India. The latest smartphone falls under the company’s A series and comes with features such as triple rear cameras, 18W fast charging, multiple RAM/Storage variants, and more. Here’s a look at the new Oppo smartphone. Also Read - Oppo A54 price in India could start at Rs 13,490: Price, variants and more leak ahead launch

Oppo A54 price, availability, offers

The Oppo A54 falls in the budget price segment and is priced at Rs 13,490 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Rs 14,490 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs 15,990 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

The phone will be available to buy via Flipkart and leading retail stores, starting April 20. Also Read - Oppo A35 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched: Price, specifications

As for the offers, people buying via Flipkart can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank card and EMI transactions, mobile protection at Re 1, up to 70 per cent buyback at Re 1, no-cost EMI option, and the option to get Rs 1,000 off upon upgrading from an old Oppo phone.

The retail store offers include a 5 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank, an 11 per cent instant cashback on Paytm, zero down payment scheme, and a no-cost EMI option.

Oppo A54 features, specs

The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. As mentioned earlier, the Oppo A54 gets three RAM/Storage options.

On the camera front, the device is home to three rear cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. The phone comes with a Backlight HDR, Dazzle Color mode, AI Scene Recognition, Ultra Night Mode, Bokeh mode, and Beautification mode.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. Additionally, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Optimal Heat Dissipation, and Dual Channel Acceleration support.

The Oppo A54 comes in Crystal Black, Starry Blue and Moonlight Gold colours.