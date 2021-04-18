Oppo A54 could start at Rs 13,490 in India: Price, variants and more leak ahead of April 19 launch

Oppo is set to launch the Oppo A54 in India on April 19. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, the official teaser suggests. Ahead of the launch the pricing of the Oppo A54 has been leaked for all variants. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

A report coming from 91Mobiles reveals that the upcoming Oppo A54 will start at a price of Rs 13,490 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The second model of the phone is tipped to pack 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and will be available at a price of Rs 14,490.

Lastly, the report highlights that the top-end model of the Oppo phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be available at a price of Rs 15,990.

Oppo A54 price in India: Recap

Oppo A54 4GB RAM/64GB storage: Rs 13,490

Oppo A54 4GB RAM/128GB storage: Rs 14,490

Oppo A54 6GB RAM/128GB storage: Rs 15,990

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Oppo A54 is expected to compete with the likes of smartphones such as the Redmi Note 10 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Oppo A54 specifications

The Oppo A54 comes packed with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone also includes a punch-hole on the display that includes the single selfie shooter. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the phone includes a triple-camera setup at the rear that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel sensor.

On the hardware front, the Oppo phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on the Android 11 operating system.