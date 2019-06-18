comscore Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India | BGR India
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India: Price, specifications, features

The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Oppo A5s is priced at Rs 12,990. Customers can purchase the handset in Green and Gold color options.

  Updated: June 18, 2019 4:24 PM IST
Oppo has reportedly launched the 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5s in India. The company has already unveiled 2GB and 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM model of the Oppo A5s is now said to be available in brick-and-mortar stores. Besides, the prices of the old variants were recently slashed by the company. Read on to find out more about the handset.

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant price in India

The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Oppo A5s is priced at Rs 12,990, MaheshTelecom reports. Moreover, customers can purchase the handset in Green and Gold color options. The phone will soon be available via all major offline retail stores. To recall, the Oppo A5s is available for Rs 8,990, which is for the base 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Furthermore, the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs 9,990. The smartphone made its debut in the country back in April this year.

Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s price in India slashed by up to Rs 1,000

Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s price in India slashed by up to Rs 1,000

Oppo A5s specifications, features

The Oppo A5s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood. It is basically a slightly upgraded version of the Oppo A5, which packs Snapdragon 450 SoC, internally. The Oppo A5s also comes with a tall 6.2-inch IPS LCD display. Additionally, the device offers a waterdrop-style notched display design. The panel operates at HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution.

The smartphones with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage variant. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Oppo A5s comes with a dual-camera system at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor embedded into the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling.

Making sure everything ticks, Oppo has included a large 4,230mAh battery under the hood. Sadly, the Oppo A5s doesn’t offer support for fast charging tech. As for security, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back. It also supports the face unlock feature. On the software side, the device ships with Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 out of the box. On the connectivity front, the device also includes 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

  Published Date: June 18, 2019 4:23 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 18, 2019 4:24 PM IST

