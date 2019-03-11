comscore
Oppo A5s full specifications leaked online, to house MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Oppo A5s seems to be another mid-range smartphone with specs similar to Oppo A7.

  Published: March 11, 2019 2:07 PM IST
Oppo announced its 10x lossless zoom camera tech at MWC 2019 last month. At the event, the Chinese company confirmed that the first smartphone with its 10x lossless zoom camera setup will arrive during the second quarter of 2019, and now a new leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to introduce a new mid-range smartphone called the Oppo A5s soon.

A new leak, courtesy of MSP, has offered a glimpse at the complete specifications of the upcoming Oppo A5s. Looking at the specifications, it seems like the Oppo A5s will basically be a tweaked version of the Oppo A7 smartphone. The company is known for offering tweaked versions of its existing models under A-series in its home market of China. The leaked specifications suggest that the Oppo A5s will be just under mid-range smartphone segment to join Oppo’s growing lineup.

Oppo A5s leaked specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A5s will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 12nm Helio P35 octa-core processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It seems like the major difference between Oppo A5s and Oppo A7 will come down to the processor.

Oppo teases its upcoming 'Reno' smartphone series; to launch on April 10

Other hardware details include an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor cameras at the back. It will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE but lacks support for NFC.

The smartphone will include an acceleration sensor, proximity sensor, G-Sensor, Light Sensor, and E-Compass. It measures 155.9×75.4×8.2mm in dimensions and weighs around 158 grams. The Oppo A5s smartphone will pack a 4230mAh battery, have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will come in Red, Black, Gold, and Green color options.

  Published Date: March 11, 2019 2:07 PM IST

