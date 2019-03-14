Oppo A5s India launch imminent as smartphone spotted on certification websites

Oppo launched its A5 smartphone back in July last year. Now that the Oppo A5 has been available for quite some time, it seems that its successor is already being worked upon by the Chinese company and could launch soon. A new report claims that the Oppo A5s has been certified by the NBTC and BIS in India.

The Oppo A5s has been certified by BIS certification agency with CPH1909 model number, while the NBTC only mentioned the name of the device. However, as per previously leaked specifications, it seems that the Oppo A5s will basically be a tweaked version of the Oppo A7 smartphone. The company is known for offering tweaked versions of its existing models under A-series in its home market of China. The leaked specifications suggest that the Oppo A5s will be just under mid-range smartphone segment to join Oppo’s growing lineup.

Oppo A5s leaked specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A5s is expected to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 12nm Helio P35 octa-core processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. It seems like the major difference between Oppo A5s and Oppo A7 will come down to the processor.

Other hardware details include an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor cameras at the back. It will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE but lacks support for NFC.

The smartphone will include an acceleration sensor, proximity sensor, G-Sensor, Light Sensor, and E-Compass. It measures 155.9×75.4×8.2mm in dimensions and weighs around 158 grams. The Oppo A5s smartphone will pack a 4230mAh battery, have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will come in Red, Black, Gold, and Green color options.