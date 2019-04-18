comscore
Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 reportedly launched in India; priced at Rs 9,990

Oppo A5s is a slightly upgraded variant of the Oppo A5. It was launched in select markets a couple of weeks back, and finally seems to have made its way to India.

  Updated: April 18, 2019 11:07 AM IST
Lately, there have been rumors about Oppo launching an affordable smartphone called the Oppo A5s in India. Although the company has not made any official announcement, it looks like the Chinese smartphone maker has already launched its Oppo A5s in the market. As per 91Mobiles, the Oppo A5s has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 9,990.

According to the information online, it seems that the Oppo A5s is currently available for purchase through offline retailers across the country. As part of the launch, these retailers are selling the device along with some launch offers. The smartphone is also likely to be available via e-commerce sites soon. It remains to be seen when Oppo officially announces the smartphone in India and reveals the launch offers in detail. With a price tag of Rs 9,990, the Oppo A5s has been placed in a segment where it will have to compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, and Samsung Galaxy A20 to name a few.

Oppo A5s specifications, features

As mentioned, the Oppo A5s was launched in a few markets recently, so we already have a fair idea on its specifications and features. As the name suggests, the Oppo A5s is a slightly upgraded variant of the Oppo A5. The differences include the design of the display notch and the chipset inside. The Oppo A5s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, whereas the Oppo A5 came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 under the hood.

As far as the rest of the features are concerned, the Oppo A5s comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution and a waterdrop notch. There is also 64GB expandable internal storage on offer, along with 3GB of RAM. For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor embedded into the waterdrop notch.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,230mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging here. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

  Published Date: April 18, 2019 11:06 AM IST
  Updated Date: April 18, 2019 11:07 AM IST

