Oppo A5s with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India called A5s. With the new Oppo A5s, the company is highlighting the long-battery life that the smartphone will offer.

  • Published: April 22, 2019 12:43 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched a new budget smartphone in India priced under Rs 10,000. It will compete with the likes of Realme 3, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, and more. Called Oppo A5s, the company is highlighting its long-battery life aspect and textured mirror-finish back finish.

Oppo is committed to scale new heights of product innovation and customer centricity through its products. At Oppo, we have always focused on simplifying the lives and needs of our customers by bringing together seamless smartphone experiences at competitive price points. With the launch of Oppo A5s, we aim to push the envelope further by giving our users more power with advanced technology and stunning design at a budget friendly price point,” Mr. Charles Wong, CEO, Oppo India and President Oppo South Asia said.

Oppo A5s price in India, availability

Oppo will be selling the A5s at a price point of Rs 9,990 for the base model. It has already gone on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ and PayTM Mall, and will also be available form offline retail stores. The company will also be selling a higher RAM and storage model sometime in May 2019. The pricing for the same hasn’t been revealed yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Oppo A1k with 4,000mAh battery to launch in India soon: Report

Oppo A1k with 4,000mAh battery to launch in India soon: Report

Oppo A5s specifications and features

The Oppo A5s features a 6.2-inch LCD display running at HD+ resolution of 1520×720-pixel, aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a waterdrop style notch. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.3GHz paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also one more variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition with 128GB storage launching on April 24

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition with 128GB storage launching on April 24

At the back, you get a dual camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for adding DSLR-like bokeh effects to your photos. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling. With a massive 4,230mAh battery, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 5.2.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

