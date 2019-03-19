comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced: Specifications, features
News

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced: Specifications, features

News

As the name suggests, the Oppo A5s is a slightly upgraded variant of the Oppo A5.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 9:17 AM IST
oppo-a5s-announced

Image Credit: Helpix.ru

Oppo has rather quietly launched a new affordable smartphone. Dubbed Oppo A5s, the smartphone has gone official in Taiwan. As the name suggests, this new device is a slightly upgraded version of the Oppo A5, which was launched back in July last year.

One of the first differences you notice between the Oppo A5s and the Oppo A5 is the notch at the top. Where the A5 came with a traditional wide notch, the A5s has been launched with a waterdrop notch, Helpix.ru reports. Another big difference is in the chipset under the hood. In place of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 on the A5, the Oppo A5s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Oppo A5s specifications, features

As for the other specifications, the Oppo A5s comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. The MediaTek chipset under the hood is paired with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor embedded into the waterdrop notch.

Oppo F11 Pro Review: A unique pop-up selfie camera experience

Also Read

Oppo F11 Pro Review: A unique pop-up selfie camera experience

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,230mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging here. On the software front, the device runs Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. It is currently unclear though whether there is a fingerprint sensor onboard.

Oppo A5s price

Oppo is yet to reveal the pricing for the new A5s smartphone. To put things into perspective though, the Oppo A5 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 14,990. It was made available in mirror blue and mirror pink colors.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 9:17 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today
News
Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today
Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Gaming

Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

News

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced

News

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced
ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras

News

ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras
Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

News

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio
Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Top deals

Deals

Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Top deals
Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

News

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने अपने होमपेज में दिया YouTube Music का लिंक, फ्री में सुनें गानें

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Redmi Go, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

आज पहली सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगी Huawei Watch GT स्मार्टवॉच, साथ मिल रहा है यह बेहतरीन ऑफर

कुछ समय के लिए दुनिया के सबसे बड़े यूट्यूबर PewDiePie से आगे हो गया था T-Series

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी सैमसंग Galaxy M30 की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola
News
Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola
Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today

News

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today
Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

News

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays