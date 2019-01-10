comscore
Oppo A7 with 64GB storage announced: Price and specifications

The new variant of the Oppo A7 carries a retail price of Rs 14,990.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 3:12 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Oppo has announced a new 64GB storage variant of the Oppo A7. The smartphone comes under A Series, and is said to be the rebranded version of Realme 2. The Oppo A7 is built around the aged 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset, coupled with Adreno 506 and 3GB RAM. The handset sports a waterdrop style notched display along with 3D artistic texture on the back. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ Incell display with an 88.4 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on the old Android 8.1 operating system. The smartphone features an aluminum back with a gradient-style finish.

The device features a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for shooting selfies. It is kept alive by a 4,230mAh battery. There is also an AI-based battery management feature that freezes inactive apps in the background and reduces excess caching to save power. The new variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be available for purchase starting from January 11 via e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

Besides, the Chinese company is all set to officially unveil its smartphones in the UK on January 29. Oppo has created its official UK Twitter account and announced its arrival in the country. As of now, it is unknown which device the company is planning to launch in the country. Rumors suggest that Oppo could first launch its innovative Oppo Find X.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 3:12 PM IST

