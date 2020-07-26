The Oppo A72 smartphone with 5G support has finally been launched in China. The device will go on sale in China later this month. The Oppo A72 5G price is set at RMB 1,899 (around Rs 20,500), and for the same price, the company will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device will be up for sale via Oppo’s official online store and other retailer sites in China. Also Read - Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31

It is a successor to the Oppo A72 4G, which made its debut earlier. The device will be available in three color options, including Simple Black, Neon, and Oxygen Violet. At the moment, there is no word on its global launch. The top features if the Oppo A72 5G are 6.5-inch display, a triple-camera setup, and a 4,040mAh battery. Read on to know more about it.

Oppo A72 5G Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 90Hz display and Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels). It ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from the Mediatek Dimensity 720 SoC, with two main Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.7 GHz speed. The device has a Mali G57 MC3 GPU and also supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot.

As for photography, the Oppo A72 5G features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 4K video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the punch-hole display cutout.

The Oppo A72 5G packs a 4,040mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 5G, Dirac 2.0 sound enhancements, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.