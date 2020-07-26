comscore Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC, triple cameras and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more
News

Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC, triple rear camera setup and more

News

The Oppo A72 5G price is set at RMB 1,899 (around Rs 20,500), and for the same price, the company will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

  • Published: July 26, 2020 2:42 PM IST
oppo-a72-5g

The Oppo A72 smartphone with 5G support has finally been launched in China. The device will go on sale in China later this month. The Oppo A72 5G price is set at RMB 1,899 (around Rs 20,500), and for the same price, the company will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device will be up for sale via Oppo’s official online store and other retailer sites in China. Also Read - Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31

It is a successor to the Oppo A72 4G, which made its debut earlier. The device will be available in three color options, including Simple Black, Neon, and Oxygen Violet. At the moment, there is no word on its global launch. The top features if the Oppo A72 5G are 6.5-inch display, a triple-camera setup, and a 4,040mAh battery. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 720 announced as yet another budget-oriented 5G chipset

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Oppo A72 5G Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 90Hz display and Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels). It ships with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from the Mediatek Dimensity 720 SoC, with two main Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.7 GHz speed. The device has a Mali G57 MC3 GPU and also supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot. Also Read - Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

As for photography, the Oppo A72 5G features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 4K video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the punch-hole display cutout.

The Oppo A72 5G packs a 4,040mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 5G, Dirac 2.0 sound enhancements, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2020 2:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 10 Lite with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC spotted online
News
Infinix Hot 10 Lite with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC spotted online
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 new details leaked online

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 new details leaked online

Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

News

Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

News

Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Infinix Hot 10 Lite with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC spotted online

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 new details leaked online

Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

News

Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC
Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31

Wearables

Oppo Watch could launch with Wear OS in India on July 31
MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

News

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced
Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

Features

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it
Vivo TWS Neo Review

Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F15 स्मार्टफोन का सस्ता वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, 27 जुलाई से होगी बिक्री

Realme U1 स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा नया अपडेट, जुड़े कई नए फीचर और सिक्योरिटी पैच

सैमसंग ने घटाई इस आकर्षक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे और दमदार बैटरी

Gmail से इस तरह से हटा सकते हैं Google Meet टैब, सिर्फ कुछ स्टेप करने होंगे फॉलो

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 और Nokia 6.3 कब होंगे लॉन्च, हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Infinix Hot 10 Lite with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC spotted online
News
Infinix Hot 10 Lite with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC spotted online
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 new details leaked online

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 new details leaked online
Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

News

Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more
Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

News

Oppo A72 5G launched with Dimensity 720 SoC
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers