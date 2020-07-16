Oppo A72 5G specifications leaked, could launch soon

Oppo is set to launch the 5G version of the Oppo A72 smartphone very soon. We’ve come across detailed specifications of the product which suggests that a launch date is imminent. It has made its way to the database of Chinese operator China Telecom first spotted by GizmoChina. The price and specifications of the smartphone are also available. It is clear from the name of the smartphone that it will be a 5G variant. Also Read - Oppo launches A12s with MediaTek Helio P35, Android 9

Oppo launched the original A72 last month. And it's strange to see that the 5G variant of A72 gets a triple rear camera setup while the 4G model came with quad rear cameras.

The smartphone was previously spotted in three storage variants on the TENAA website. The model number was reportedly part of the Oppo Reno 10X Mark 2 series. According to the latest listing, the price of Oppo A72 5G smartphone can be 1699 yuan (Rs 18,300 rupees approx), for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. While 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants is likely to cost 1799 yuan (Rs 19,400 approx). And the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants could be priced around 1999 yuan (Rs 21,600 approx).

Oppo A72 5G expected specifications

This smartphone will come with dual sim support. This phone will come with Color OS based on Android 10. According to reports, this smartphone will have a 6.5-inch display, which will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor (MT6853V). This smartphone gets 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The phone may have a triple rear camera setup, whose main lens will be 16-megapixels. Apart from this, the phone will have an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The phone will have an 8-megapixel front camera. Dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth will be available on the phone. The phone comes loaded with a 4,000 mAh battery.