Oppo A72 with 5000mAh battery, punch-hole display goes official in China

Oppo has quietly listed the all-new A72 smartphone in China after the Oppo A52 and Oppo A92s recent launch. The Oppo A72 is essentially the same smartphone as the Oppo A52 but with small changes. It features same design, punch-hole display, processor and battery. The only difference is the bumped up 48-megapixel primary camera lens in the rear quad-camera module.

Also, you get a 16-megapixel front facing selfie camera in the punch-hole design of Oppo A72, which is bumped up from the A52's 8-megapixel lens. Other specifications and features are same as the Oppo A52, but there is no pricing or release date as yet. Oppo is said to launch the phone in global market soon. Checkout full specifications and features of Oppo A72 below.

Oppo A72: Specifications and features

The Oppo A72 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a full-HD+ display panel with a punch-hole design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in one storage variant of 128GB with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The SOC is backed with Adreno 610 GPU. The dual-SIM phone can support expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card.

For imaging, the Oppo A72 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS and USB Type-C.