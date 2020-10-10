comscore Oppo A73 with 5G support to reportedly launch soon | BGR India
Oppo A73 with 5G support to launch soon: Report

It turns out that there are many differences between the Oppo A73 5G and the non-5G version.

  Updated: October 10, 2020 8:16 PM IST
Oppo-A73-5G

Last week, the Oppo A73 was launched as a rebranded version of the Oppo F17. Now, it seems that Oppo will release a new variant of this smartphone with support for 5G connectivity. We got to know about the existence of the Oppo A73 5G from the popular tipster @Sudhanshu1414. The cited source has also shared the device’s specifications, design, and price. Also Read - Oppo A15 camera details teased officially on Amazon India

Oppo A73 5G specifications

It seems that there will be many differences between the Oppo A73 5G and non-5G variants. In terms of design, the smartphone will ditch the waterdrop notch design and pack a punch-hole display design. The device will reportedly offer a 6.5-inch display which will likely offer support for Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. But, the new 5G phone won’t feature an AMOLED panel and we might see an LCD screen. Also Read - Unknown Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

Also Read - Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

The image suggests that the cute out will house an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. At the back, there could be three cameras, unlike the original version. It is still packed in a square camera module. The three cameras consist of a 16-megapixel primary camera equipped with EIS support. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera combined with a 2-megapixel sensor.

The company will reportedly replace the Snapdragon 662 processor with MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 SoC. It supports 5G connectivity by pairing it with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The leak says that the Oppo A73 5G has dimensions of 162 x 75 x 7.9 mm. It weighs around 177 grams and runs the ColorOS 7.2 interface based on the Android 10 OS.

It also has NFC support and a fingerprint sensor placed on the side. The 3.5mm audio jack is also not left behind in the package that comes with Dual-SIM, and USB Type-C. Meanwhile, it has a 4,040 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

  Published Date: October 10, 2020 8:16 PM IST
Best Sellers