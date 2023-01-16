comscore OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999
OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

Oppo A78 5G Price And Sale

OPPO has launched its Oppo A78 5G charging in India today. The new device, developed with OPPO’s expertise in 5G technologies, is compatible with all Indian service providers, including Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel (on SA and NSA networks). The A78 5G runs on ColorOS 13 which is based on Android 13 and comes with OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine. The company claims that the operating system will allow users to run up to 18 apps. Also Read - How to block a contact on WhatsApp

OPPO A78 5G Price And Availability

The OPPO A78 5G (8GB RAM+128GB storage) will be available in India from January 18, 2023, at mainline retail outlets, OPPO E-Store, and Amazon for Rs 18,999. Customers can avail of up to 10% Cashback and six months NCEMI from ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU Finance banks. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in five new cities in Uttar Pradesh: Check availability

OPPO A78 5G Specifications

The OPPO A78 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness along with 96 percent colour gamut. This display is said to offer HD+ (1612X720 pixels) resolution. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch date confirmed by the brand, check all details here

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports extended RAM storage via a microSD card slot and can support up to 1TB of extended memory.

OPPO A78 5G sports dual rear cameras comprising a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh in portraits.

In addition to 50MP snapshots in well-lit conditions, the shooter captures 12.5MP pixel-binned photos with more accurate colours and details in low-light environments. The device also features an 8MP front camera with features such as AI Portrait Retouching, AI Scene Enhancement, and Ultra Night Mode.

The OPPO A78 5G comes with 5,000mAh that supports 33W fast charging. According to the company, SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology can fully charge the device in around 60 minutes. The handset’s Super Night Standby algorithm analyses user’s sleep patterns to lower power consumption to only 2 percent during the night. Additionally, its Superpower Saving mode can be user activated when the battery charge is low to conserve energy for emergencies.

