  • Oppo A7n with 16-megapixel selfie camera announced: Specifications, features
Oppo A7n with 16-megapixel selfie camera announced: Specifications, features

Looking at the specifications and features, the Oppo A7n comes across as a modified version of the Oppo A5s.

  • Published: April 3, 2019 9:05 AM IST
Last month, Oppo launched the A5s smartphone in Taiwan. Less than a month later, it has launched what seems like a modified version of the device in China. This new device is called the Oppo A7n, but the company has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details.

Oppo A7n features, specifications

On paper, the Oppo A7n and the A5s seem to be similar devices that share a lot of common specifications and features. The new device however comes with more RAM, and an improved selfie camera. Where the A5s was launched with 3GB RAM and an 8-megapixel snapper, the new A7n comes with 4GB of RAM, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As far as the rest of the specifications and features are concerned, the Oppo A7n comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) display. Under the hood is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 64-bit chipset, and the device is backed by a fairly large 4,230mAh battery. The built-in internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor. For security there’s a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back.

Oppo has added triple card slots on the device, which will let you use two nano SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the device runs a dated Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.1.

