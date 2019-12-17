Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 smartphone series in China on December 26. But in the meantime, the company is also working on more smartphones. A yet-to-be-launched Oppo A8 has been seen on Chinese certification website TENAA. The listing reveals the smartphone’s design and its key specifications as well.

Oppo A8 features, specifications

Oppo has in the past launched a couple of smartphones with a waterdrop-style notched display. The upcoming Oppo smartphone also features the same display design. The shiny rear of the smartphone suggests that it could be come with a glass back panel. A vertically arranged triple-camera setup and a fingerprint reader resides on the backside.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also comes with an unknown 2.3GHz octa-core processor. Alongside is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the primary sensor is a 12-megapixel snapper. Along with it is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8-megapixel snapper. The device will be available in Black, White, Green, and Red color options. However, there is no word on the pricing of the Oppo phone. It is however likely to be a part of the mid-range segment.

The smartphone also features a 4,230mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The connectivity options for the Oppo A8 include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a MicroUSB port. Having passed TENAA, it shouldn’t be long until Oppo launches the smartphone.