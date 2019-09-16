Just last week, Oppo launched its A9 2020 smartphone in India. Alongside, the company also launched the A5 2020 smartphone. Of the two, the A9 2020 is set to go on sale today for the very first time. Here’s what you need to know about the Oppo A9 2020 sale.

The first Oppo A9 2020 sale kicks off at 12:00PM today via Amazon India. There are two variants to choose from that differentiate based on RAM. The base model with 4GB of RAM costs Rs 16,990. The top model with 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,990. Buyers can choose from Marine Green and Space Purple colors.

Today, the smartphone will only be available online. If you’re not in a hurry, then Oppo plans to make the A9 2020 available via offline channels starting September 19. If you’re buying the device today, you can avail five percent instant discount when using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. There are also exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options available.

Oppo A9 2020 features, specifications

The Oppo A9 2020 is quite an upgrade when you compare it with the current-generation Oppo A9. To recap, the smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both variants of the smartphone come with 128GB storage.

Among the talking points of the smartphone is the quad-camera setup at the back. This setup features a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,020mAh battery with 10W Type-C charging support. The company claims this battery is good enough to offer 20 hours of non-stop usage. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box.