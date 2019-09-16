comscore Oppo A9 2020 first sale: Price in India, offers, features, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features, specs
News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features, specs

News

Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 launched in India last week. These are next-generation versions of the Oppo A9 and the Oppo A5. Of the two, the A9 2020 goes on sale today.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 11:08 AM IST
oppo-a9-2020-bgr-12

Just last week, Oppo launched its A9 2020 smartphone in India. Alongside, the company also launched the A5 2020 smartphone. Of the two, the A9 2020 is set to go on sale today for the very first time. Here’s what you need to know about the Oppo A9 2020 sale.

The first Oppo A9 2020 sale kicks off at 12:00PM today via Amazon India. There are two variants to choose from that differentiate based on RAM. The base model with 4GB of RAM costs Rs 16,990. The top model with 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,990. Buyers can choose from Marine Green and Space Purple colors.

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions: Quad cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more

Also Read

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions: Quad cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more

Today, the smartphone will only be available online. If you’re not in a hurry, then Oppo plans to make the A9 2020 available via offline channels starting September 19. If you’re buying the device today, you can avail five percent instant discount when using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. There are also exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options available.

Oppo A9 2020 features, specifications

The Oppo A9 2020 is quite an upgrade when you compare it with the current-generation Oppo A9. To recap, the smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both variants of the smartphone come with 128GB storage.

Among the talking points of the smartphone is the quad-camera setup at the back. This setup features a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,020mAh battery with 10W Type-C charging support. The company claims this battery is good enough to offer 20 hours of non-stop usage. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 11:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
News
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

News

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked
Realme XT first sale on September 16

News

Realme XT first sale on September 16
Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

News

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

हिंदी समाचार

Xioami Mi Band 4 की भारतीय कीमत हुई लीक, 17 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Oppo A9 2020 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Tencent Games ने 3 से 9 सितंबर के बीच PUBG Mobile पर इन चीटर्स को किया बैन

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 777 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, 50Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा इतना डाटा

Motorola आज Smart TV के साथ लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन भी करेगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट


News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
News
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM
Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked
Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

News

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones