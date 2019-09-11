Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details

Oppo has launched two new A series devices in India, the Oppo A9 2020 and the Oppo A5 2020. The successor smartphone to Oppo A9 has come in less than three months in India. The Chinese company had launched the previous Oppo A9 in April this year, and it came to India in July. The new smartphone is a big overhaul of the previous generation A9 by Oppo. It comes with quad-rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary lens and much more. Here’s everything you should know about the A9 2020 and A5 2020.

Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020: Price in India, availability

The Oppo A9 2020 will be available in two variants in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost Rs 19,990. The device will be available in two colors options, Marine Green and Space Purple.

On the other hand, the Oppo A5 2020 will be available for starting Rs 12,490 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. There will be one other variant of the A5 2020. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage option will be made available for Rs 13,990. The smartphone will be available in two colors, Dazzling White and Mirror Black.

The Oppo A9 2020 will be available online on Amazon India starting September 16, and offline on September 19. The OPPO A5 2020 will also be available online on Amazon India, and offline starting September 21.

Oppo A9 2020: Specifications and features

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with several upgrades over the current Oppo A9. The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup, which boasts of a 48-megapixel primary (Samsung GM1) lens. Besides that, the camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119 degree) lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone packs 6.5-inch nano-Waterdrop screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

As for the internals, the A9 2020 features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The variants include 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configurations. Lastly, Oppo has bumped up the battery capacity from 4,020mAh to 5,000mAh, which is claimed to deliver 20 hours of non-stop usage. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging. You’ll only get 10W standard Type-C charging support.

Oppo A5 2020: Specifications and features

The Oppo A5 2020 is mostly identical to A9 2020. Upfront, the smartphone packs 6.5-inch nano-Waterdrop screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection, just like the A9. The smartphone also features a quad-rear camera setup, but with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. Besides that, the camera setup also includes same 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119 degree) lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Internally, the A5 2020 also features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665 chipset. The variants include 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configurations. Lastly, Oppo is providing the same 5,000mAh in A5 as well. You’ll only get 10W standard Type-C charging support. Both phones feature physical fingerprint sensor at the back, and will come with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1 out-of-the-box.

Story Timeline