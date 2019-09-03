comscore Oppo A9 2020 teased officially with 5,000mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A9 2020 teased officially with 5,000mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera and more
News

Oppo A9 2020 teased officially with 5,000mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera and more

News

Oppo has started teasing the Oppo A9 2020 on its official Oppo Vietnam Facebook page. The company has revealed key specifications of the A9 2020 in a teaser image noting some impressive upgrades over the existing model.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 1:02 PM IST
oppo-a9-2020-fb-officialpage

Oppo recently launched the A9 in India. And now the company is already set to launch its refreshed version in Vietnam. The Chinese smartphone maker has started teasing the Oppo A9 2020 on its official Oppo Vietnam Facebook page. The company has revealed key specifications of the A9 2020 in a teaser image noting some impressive upgrades over the existing model.

As revealed by Oppo, the A9 2020 will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The current variant Oppo A9 only offers 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone also gets MediaTek Helio P70 SoC instead of Qualcomm.

Oppo Reno2 5G with periscope zoom lens surfaces on TENAA

Also Read

Oppo Reno2 5G with periscope zoom lens surfaces on TENAA

Another big upgrade will be in the camera department. The Oppo A9 2020 teaser confirms that the phone will offer quad-camera system at the back, which will include a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Also, the battery has been bumped up from 4,020mAh battery to 5,000mAh battery in the 2020 model. So far there is no release date for the phone, but considering the high-intensity of teasers by Oppo, it is possible that the phone will soon get launched in Vietnam. Since, Oppo launched the Oppo A9 in July in India, we assume that the company might take some time to refresh the model here.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The existing Oppo A9 in India, was launched at Rs 15,490 price tag. The handset is available through offline and online stores. It comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device features a waterdrop notched display design. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The company is offering the handset in only one variant, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo has kept the microSD card support as well (up to 256GB).

Features Oppo A9
Price 15490
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,020mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Oppo A9

Oppo A9

15490

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
Dual - 16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Oppo Reno2 5G with periscope zoom lens may launch soon

News

Oppo Reno2 5G with periscope zoom lens may launch soon
Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Review

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions
Oppo Enco Q1 wireless noise cancelling earphones launched in India

News

Oppo Enco Q1 wireless noise cancelling earphones launched in India
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India

News

Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone