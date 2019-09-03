Oppo recently launched the A9 in India. And now the company is already set to launch its refreshed version in Vietnam. The Chinese smartphone maker has started teasing the Oppo A9 2020 on its official Oppo Vietnam Facebook page. The company has revealed key specifications of the A9 2020 in a teaser image noting some impressive upgrades over the existing model.

As revealed by Oppo, the A9 2020 will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The current variant Oppo A9 only offers 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone also gets MediaTek Helio P70 SoC instead of Qualcomm.

Another big upgrade will be in the camera department. The Oppo A9 2020 teaser confirms that the phone will offer quad-camera system at the back, which will include a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Also, the battery has been bumped up from 4,020mAh battery to 5,000mAh battery in the 2020 model. So far there is no release date for the phone, but considering the high-intensity of teasers by Oppo, it is possible that the phone will soon get launched in Vietnam. Since, Oppo launched the Oppo A9 in July in India, we assume that the company might take some time to refresh the model here.

The existing Oppo A9 in India, was launched at Rs 15,490 price tag. The handset is available through offline and online stores. It comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device features a waterdrop notched display design. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The company is offering the handset in only one variant, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo has kept the microSD card support as well (up to 256GB).

Features Oppo A9 Price 15490 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,020mAh

