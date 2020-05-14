Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

The Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, is rolling out a new software update for the Oppo A9 2020 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old April 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not include any new features. Also Read - Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones to go on sale from May 15 at Rs 3,999: Check Amazon India listing offers

The latest Oppo A9 2020 update bumps up the software build version to CPH1937EX_11A.49 with a firmware size of about 2.7 GB. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. The smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update soon, which as per recent rumors, could start to roll out in Q3 later this year. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 series to officially launch in India soon; 'Notify Me' button live on Amazon

The April 2020 security patch with the new Oppo A9 2020 update mainly fixes several vulnerability issues in the smartphone. One of these flaws could have let the bypass a local malicious application to gain access over additional permissions on sensitive data, along with 9 critical security issues. Also Read - Oppo A92 launched with Snapdragon 665, 48MP camera; check details

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Oppo A9 2020 units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by going to the phone’s Settings section > About phone > System update.

Oppo A9 2020 features, specifications

The Oppo A9 2020 made its debut back in September last year. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with Reverse charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB port for charging.