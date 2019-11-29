Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition variant with 8GB RAM launched in India

Oppo has launched another color variant of the A9 2020 in India called the “Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition”. The company recently launched a gradient white-teal color option for the offline market, and this one looks identical too. Interested customers can purchase it for Rs 19,990. The A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition comes in one configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Oppo India on Twitter posted about the A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition launch. The device is already available in Marine Green, Space Purple and White-Teal color options. Now, this will be the fourth color in the lineup. Apart from the new appearance, everything else about the phone remains same. Oppo recently slashed the price of the Oppo A9 2020. The base model with 4GB of RAM costs Rs 15,990. The top model with 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,990. Here’s everything you need to know.

From powerful features to elegant style, the #TheNewExpert has it all! Make way for the New Vanilla Mint Edition of the #OPPOA92020 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor, massive 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. pic.twitter.com/TYAC8fkRhL — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) November 29, 2019

Oppo A9 2020: Specifications and features

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with several upgrades over the current Oppo A9. The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup, which boasts of a 48-megapixel primary (Samsung GM1) lens. Besides that, the camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119 degree) lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone packs 6.5-inch nano-Waterdrop screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

As for the internals, the A9 2020 features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The variants include 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configurations. Lastly, Oppo has bumped up the battery capacity from 4,020mAh to 5,000mAh, which is claimed to deliver 20 hours of non-stop usage. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging. You’ll only get 10W standard Type-C charging support.

Features Oppo A9 2020 Price 15990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh

