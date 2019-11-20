comscore Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features
News

Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features

News

The Oppo A9 2020 is already available in Marine Green and Space Purple colors. Now, the company is also offering a gradient white-teal color option.

  • Published: November 20, 2019 1:23 PM IST
Oppo A9 2020 white

Oppo has launched a new color variant of the Oppo A9 2020 smartphone. The device is already available in Marine Green and Space Purple colors. Now, the company is also offering a gradient white-teal color option. Interested customers can purchase it via the offline market. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the same color variant will be available via the online market. Oppo recently slashed the price of the Oppo A9 2020. The base model with 4GB of RAM costs Rs 15,990. The top model with 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,990. Read on to know more about it.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications, features

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with several upgrades over the current Oppo A9. The smartphone features a quad camera setup on the rare side. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary (Samsung GM1) lens. Besides that, the camera system also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119-degree) lens. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The Oppo A9 2020 flaunts a nano-Waterdrop screen.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

As for the internals, the A9 2020 comes with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The variants include 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configurations, 91mobiles reports. The Chinese company has added a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging tech. With this Oppo phone, you only get a standard 10W charger. The handset also offers support for a USB Type-C port.

Features Oppo A9 2020
Price 16990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 1:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features
News
Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features
Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

News

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch LIVE updates

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch LIVE updates

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features

News

Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features

Most Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights

Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, features

Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features

News

Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features
2019 in Review: Best Tech Innovations of the year

Brand Solution

2019 in Review: Best Tech Innovations of the year
Best Mobile Phones Under 40000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phones Under 40000 in India
Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2 and more

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2 and more
10 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Deals

10 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro भारत में 29,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, OnePlus 7T को देगा टक्कर

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Facebook Revenge Posts : फेसबुक को हर महीने मिलती हैं रिवेंज पोर्न से जुड़ी 5 लाख शिकायतें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की 100W सुपर चार्ज टर्बो टेक्नोलॉजी

Oppo A9 2020 भारत में न्यू ग्रेडिएंट वाइट कलर में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights
News
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights
Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, features

News

Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, features
Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features

News

Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features
Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system

News

Xiaomi MIUI now comes with earthquake alert system
Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug