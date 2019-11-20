Oppo A9 2020 White-Teal color option unveiled in India: Price, features

Oppo has launched a new color variant of the Oppo A9 2020 smartphone. The device is already available in Marine Green and Space Purple colors. Now, the company is also offering a gradient white-teal color option. Interested customers can purchase it via the offline market. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the same color variant will be available via the online market. Oppo recently slashed the price of the Oppo A9 2020. The base model with 4GB of RAM costs Rs 15,990. The top model with 8GB RAM costs Rs 19,990. Read on to know more about it.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications, features

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with several upgrades over the current Oppo A9. The smartphone features a quad camera setup on the rare side. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary (Samsung GM1) lens. Besides that, the camera system also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119-degree) lens. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The Oppo A9 2020 flaunts a nano-Waterdrop screen.

As for the internals, the A9 2020 comes with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The variants include 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configurations, 91mobiles reports. The Chinese company has added a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging tech. With this Oppo phone, you only get a standard 10W charger. The handset also offers support for a USB Type-C port.

Features Oppo A9 2020 Price 16990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5000mAh