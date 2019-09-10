comscore Oppo A9 (2020) India launch on September 16: Expected prices, specs
Oppo A9 (2020) with 48MP quad cameras to launch in India on September 16

The Oppo A9 (2020) is a refreshed version of the A9, which launched in India back in July. There are improvements in the camera department, internal memory, chipset, and battery.

Oppo India is gearing up to launch a new smartphone next week. As per a teaser on its social media account, the company is planning on launching the A9 (2020) in India. The launch event is scheduled to take place on September 16. Read on to find out everything about the Oppo A9 (2020) India launch.

Oppo A9 (2020) India launch details

As the name suggests, the A9 (2020) is a refreshed version of the Oppo A9 that launched in India back in July. A recent teaser in Vietnam gave us a glimpse at some of the upcoming smartphone’s key features. Now, a tweet by Oppo India confirms the September 16 launch date for the A9 (2020). Additionally, it also reveals a few key features of the upcoming device.

Expected features, specifications

As per what we have come across so far, the Oppo A9 (2020) will come with a few upgrades when compared to the Oppo A9. The focus is on improving the cameras, the onboard memory, the chipset, and the battery.

Let’s start with what is clearly the USP of the upcoming Oppo smartphone. The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back, which boasts a 48-megapixel primary camera. Besides that, the camera setup will also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

As for the internals, the A9 (2020) is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. There will also be up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage on offer. In comparison, the current-generation A9 comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage. Lastly, Oppo is also bumping up the battery capacity from 4,020mAh to 5,000mAh.

Features Oppo A9
Price 15490
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,020mAh

  Published Date: September 10, 2019 10:56 AM IST

