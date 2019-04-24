comscore
Oppo A9 with 48-megapixel camera, 4,020mAh battery to launch soon

Oppo A9 will be the latest in the line of A-series smartphones being launched. It could be launched as early as April 30 in China.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 9:56 AM IST
Image Credit: MySmartPrice

Lately, Oppo has been quite focused on its affordable A-series. After launching the A5s and the A1k, the company is now reportedly planning on taking the wraps off the Oppo A9. If reports are to be believed, the Oppo A9 could be launched in China as early as next week on April 30.

As per reports, the Oppo A9 will be somewhat of an affordable variant of the recently launched Oppo Reno, MSP reports. It is likely to be available in color options including Ice Jade White, Mica Green, and Fluorite Purple. It will be priced around RMB 1,700, which roughly translates to Rs 17,600.

Oppo A9 rumored specifications, features

Among the talking points of the Oppo A9 will be its camera, especially the 48-megapixel sensor. This sensor will be a part of the dual-camera setup at the back, though there is currently no information about the secondary sensor. While there is no word on the resolution, the smartphone will feature a selfie camera embedded in the dewdrop notch at the front.

What is known is that the Oppo A9 will feature a near bezel-less display with a dewdrop notch at the top. Under the hood will be a MediaTek chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. There will also be up to 128GB of internal storage on offer. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging (20W) support, and it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box. The renders also hint at the presence of a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back.

As mentioned, Oppo took the wraps off the A1k smartphone in Russia yesterday. Its prices start at RUB 9,990 (approximately Rs 10,500) for the base model. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch HD+ display, and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood paired with 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. It is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Other features include an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a micro-USB port. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 9:56 AM IST

