comscore Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India: Price
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India: Check price
News

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India: Check price

News

The Oppo A9 price in India has been set at Rs 15,490. The latest budget device from Oppo will go on sale starting July 20.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 3:13 PM IST
Oppo A9

The Oppo A9 smartphone has been launched in India. The device flaunts a gradient back design. It comes in multiple color options, including Marble Green and Fluorite Purple. The Oppo A9 price in India has been set at Rs 15,490. The latest budget device from Oppo will go on sale starting July 20. It will be available for purchase through both online and offline stores.

Oppo A9 specifications, features

The newly launched Oppo A9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device features a waterdrop notched display design. The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The company is offering the handset in only one variant, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo has kept the microSD card support as well (up to 256GB).

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Expected prices, features, specifications

Also Read

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Expected prices, features, specifications

You will also witness a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back of the phone. The Oppo smartphone also offers Face Unlock security option. In terms of camera, you get a dual-rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Oppo has included a 16-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera onboard.

Making sure everything ticks, the company has also added a 4,020mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. On the software side, the Oppo A9 runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Connectivity options of the handset are Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Commenting on this launch, Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said, “OPPO has always developed technology keeping consumers at the core of our innovation strategy. As a brand, OPPO places utmost importance to technology but we understand that for our Indian consumers, price is a big consideration. Therefore, with the OPPO A9, our aim is to offer consumers an exceptional experience at an affordable price. OPPO A9 is a crown addition to our A series, the success of which showcases our efforts in delivering technologically superior phones at competitive price points. We hope to continue the growth momentum with the launch of OPPO A9 in this price segment.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 3:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
News
Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Sound deals discount, details, specifications

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

News

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

News

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

News

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

TikTok and Helo face a potential ban in India for data practice

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India

News

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset

News

MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Realme launches mobile accessories in India; Check prices

News

Realme launches mobile accessories in India; Check prices

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Huawei और Honor के इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा EMUI 9.1 और Magic UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Date : चंद्रयान-2 को अब 22 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा : ISRO

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro

News

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
News
Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out

News

Nokia 1, Nokia 3.1 Plus updates rolling out
Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores

News

Nokia 9 PureView now available via offline stores
Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS

News

Honor Smart TV might be first to debut with Harmony OS
TikTok and Helo face a potential ban in India for data practice

News

TikTok and Helo face a potential ban in India for data practice