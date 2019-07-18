The Oppo A9 smartphone has been launched in India. The device flaunts a gradient back design. It comes in multiple color options, including Marble Green and Fluorite Purple. The Oppo A9 price in India has been set at Rs 15,490. The latest budget device from Oppo will go on sale starting July 20. It will be available for purchase through both online and offline stores.

Oppo A9 specifications, features

The newly launched Oppo A9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device features a waterdrop notched display design. The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The company is offering the handset in only one variant, which is 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo has kept the microSD card support as well (up to 256GB).

You will also witness a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back of the phone. The Oppo smartphone also offers Face Unlock security option. In terms of camera, you get a dual-rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Oppo has included a 16-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera onboard.

Making sure everything ticks, the company has also added a 4,020mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. On the software side, the Oppo A9 runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Connectivity options of the handset are Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Commenting on this launch, Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India, said, “OPPO has always developed technology keeping consumers at the core of our innovation strategy. As a brand, OPPO places utmost importance to technology but we understand that for our Indian consumers, price is a big consideration. Therefore, with the OPPO A9, our aim is to offer consumers an exceptional experience at an affordable price. OPPO A9 is a crown addition to our A series, the success of which showcases our efforts in delivering technologically superior phones at competitive price points. We hope to continue the growth momentum with the launch of OPPO A9 in this price segment.”