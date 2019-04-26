Oppo A9 with 6GB RAM, Helio P70 SoC goes official in China

Oppo has quietly launched one more smartphone in the A-series in China. Called Oppo A9, it is an affordable big screen smartphone with 6GB RAM from Oppo, which is priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). The handset will go on sale the home country from April 30. The Oppo A9 flaunts a gradient back design, and comes in three color options of Mica Green, Ice Jade White, and Fluorite Purple.

Upfront, the Oppo A9 features a 6.53-inch near bezel-less full-HD+ waterdrop notch display and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The handset is powered by an octa-core Helio P70 chipset from MediaTek with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and comes with GameBoost 2.0. It comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Oppo has kept the microSD card support as well (up to 256GB). You’ll find a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back and Face Unlock security option.

In terms of camera, the Oppo A9 include a dual-rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel lens combination. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera onboard. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging (20W) support. The A9 also runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie, just like most Oppo branded smartphones launching these days. Other connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a micro-USB port. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

Oppo recently launched the budget A5s in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999. It has already gone on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ and PayTM Mall, and can be purchased form offline retail stores. The Oppo A5s features a 6.2-inch LCD display running at HD+ resolution of 1520×720-pixel, aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a waterdrop style notch. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.3GHz paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also one more variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

At the back, you get a dual camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for adding DSLR-like bokeh effects to your photos. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling. With a massive 4,230mAh battery, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 5.2.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.