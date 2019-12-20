Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 smartphones have been launched in China. The Oppo A8 is a budget-friendly phone, whereas the Oppo A91 is a mid-range device. Both the Oppo smartphones come with a massive display, a beefy battery, and ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. If you are interested in these Oppo A-series phones, then read on to find out everything about them.

Oppo A91: Specifications, features

The Oppo A91 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.7 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The display offers support for an eye protection mode as well as DC dimming 2.0. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The company has also added a 4,025mAh battery. The Oppo A91 also supports VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech and USB-C.

The company claims that the 30W charger takes only 30 minutes to top up the phone’s battery by 50 percent. The phone packs a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, which is also powering the Realme 3 smartphone. The handset will be available in 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage option. It will ship with ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie OS. At the back, you get a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. this quad rear camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo A8: Features

The Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Alongside is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the primary sensor is a 12-megapixel snapper. One will also find a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel snapper. The device features a rear-facing fingerprint reader too. You also get a 4,230mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Oppo A91, Oppo A8 price, release date

Oppo A91 is priced at 1,999 Yuan, which is approximately Rs in India. This handset will be available in three colors, including Red, Black, and Blue colors. Both the phones will go on sale from December 26 in China. The Oppo A8 is priced at 1,199 Yuan, which is around Rs 12,160 in India. At the moment, it is unknown whether these phones will be launched in India or not.