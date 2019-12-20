comscore Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more
News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Both the Oppo smartphones come with a massive display, a beefy battery, and ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 3:52 PM IST
Oppo A8

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 smartphones have been launched in China. The Oppo A8 is a budget-friendly phone, whereas the Oppo A91 is a mid-range device. Both the Oppo smartphones come with a massive display, a beefy battery, and ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. If you are interested in these Oppo A-series phones, then read on to find out everything about them.

Oppo A91: Specifications, features

The Oppo A91 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.7 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The display offers support for an eye protection mode as well as DC dimming 2.0. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The company has also added a 4,025mAh battery. The Oppo A91 also supports VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech and USB-C.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999, Apple iPhone XR from Rs 45,990, Oppo F11 at Rs 14,990 and other deals

Also Read

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999, Apple iPhone XR from Rs 45,990, Oppo F11 at Rs 14,990 and other deals

The company claims that the 30W charger takes only 30 minutes to top up the phone’s battery by 50 percent. The phone packs a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, which is also powering the Realme 3 smartphone. The handset will be available in 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage option. It will ship with ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie OS. At the back, you get a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. this quad rear camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo smartwatch and new IoT platform launching in 2020

Also Read

Oppo smartwatch and new IoT platform launching in 2020

Oppo A8: Features

The Oppo A8 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Alongside is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the primary sensor is a 12-megapixel snapper. One will also find a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel snapper. The device features a rear-facing fingerprint reader too. You also get a 4,230mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Oppo smartwatch and new IoT platform launching in 2020

Also Read

Oppo smartwatch and new IoT platform launching in 2020

Oppo A91, Oppo A8 price, release date

Oppo A91 is priced at 1,999 Yuan, which is approximately Rs in India. This handset will be available in three colors, including Red, Black, and Blue colors. Both the phones will go on sale from December 26 in China. The Oppo A8 is priced at 1,199 Yuan, which is around Rs 12,160 in India. At the moment, it is unknown whether these phones will be launched in India or not.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 3:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider
Gaming
PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more
Oppo A91 spotted on Geekbench listing ahead of launch

News

Oppo A91 spotted on Geekbench listing ahead of launch
Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch

News

Oppo A8, Oppo A91 renders leak ahead of launch
Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked

News

Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Year End Sale आज रात 8 बजे से Flipkart Plus यूजर्स के लिए होगी शुरू, ये हैं बेस्ट ऑफर्स

Jabra Elite 75t ट्रूली वायरलैस ईयरबड भारत में 15,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, 28 घंटे का है बैटरी लाइफ

Oppo A91 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट, इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Oraimo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नेकबेंड 2 ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत

Airtel Digital TV ने मल्टी TV NCF की कीमतें 20 रुपये बढ़ाई, जानें अब कितनी देनी होगी कुल कीमत

News

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users
News
Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more
Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out
Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes