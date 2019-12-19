comscore Oppo A91 spotted on Geekbench listing ahead of launch | BGR India
Oppo A91 spotted on Geekbench listing, reveals performance and configuration

Oppo A91 appeared in the form of renders early in the day. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench listing as well.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 4:40 PM IST
Oppo might be preparing to launch its next smartphone in the A-series. Oppo A91 has been spotted in the TENAA database alongside couple of unreleased phones. The device comes with model number PCPM00/PCPT00 and is likely to debut as the Oppo A91. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has also appeared on Geekbench benchmark listing that further reveals some of its key specifications. In addition to Geekbench listing, the smartphone has also appeared in the form of press renders, confirming the design.

Oppo A91 PCPM00 spotted on Geekbench

Oppo A91 with model number PCPM00 has appeared on the Geekbench listing, revealing its key specifications. It has a score of 1,479 in single-core test and 5,733 in the multi-core test. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6771V/CT mobile platform that has a base frequency of 1.99GHz. The device appearing on Geekbench has 8GB of RAM and it could be using the Helio P70 SoC. We might get confirmation about the chipset being used on Oppo A91 in the next few days.

Ahead of this Geekbench listing, the Oppo A91 appeared on TENAA listing where the renders and specifications we revealed for the first time. According to Nashville Chatters, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath this display. There are also rumors that the Oppo A91 will use the same in-display fingerprint sensor technology seen with the Reno 2 series.

The display on the Oppo A91 has 20:9 aspect ratio and will feature up to 256GB internal storage. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. On the back, we might see a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. The main camera will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor. The leaked renders of the smartphone suggest that it will be thin at 7.9mm and offer a waterdrop notch display.

It is also expected to launch with gradient finish in blue and black colors. However, a leaked poster of the smartphone suggested there could be a red color variant as well. The bottom side of the smartphone is expected to sport a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB Type-C port and an external speaker. The right side will include the power button while the volume rocker will be on the left.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 4:40 PM IST

