Chinese smartphone brand Oppo recently launched a new phone in its A-series lineup. Called the Oppo A92, the phone has launched in Malaysia so far. It features the same specifications as the recently spotted Oppo A72 smartphone. This points to both phones being the same. It is likely that Oppo will launch the same phone as the A92 in some regions and as the A72 in others.

The Oppo A92 is listed on the Malaysian Oppo website and is up for pre-orders. The phone is priced at MYR 1199 (about Rs 21,000). The phone is available in Twilight Black and Shining White color variants. The phone's official sales are expected to begin from May 9.

Oppo A92 specifications

The Oppo A92 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch hole in the top left corner. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Adreno 610 GPU, and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The software here is Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 on top. The phone surprisingly also packs in dual-stereo speakers and has Dirac Stereo 2.0 sound effect. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone.

Holding the Oppo A92’s power is a 5,000mAh battery which has support for 18W fast charging. It has a quad-camera setup at the nack consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a 119-degree FOV. Lastly, there is a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing and another 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots. The camera can shoot videos at 4K 30fps.

There is also a 16-megapixel front camera in the Oppo A92 punch-hole. This can also take videos at up to 1080p 30fps. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, and USB Type-C.