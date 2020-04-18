Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

Oppo has launched its first mid-range 5G phone, the Oppo A92s 5G, in China. The big highlight of the phone is its 120Hz refresh rate punch-hole display. It flaunts a unique quad-camera setup at the back. Oppo has already started taking pre-orders for the Oppo A92s in China. It will be up on sale from April 29. Also Read - OPPO 40W AirVOOC वायरलेस चार्जर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

In terms of pricing, the Oppo A92s starts at RMB 2199 yuan (approximately Rs 22,000) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The company will also be selling an 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage at RMB 2499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The A92s comes in Black and White color options (via FoneArena). Also Read - Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

Oppo A92s: Specifications and features

The Oppo A92s features a dual punch-hole 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) full HD+ display. It offers 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The front pill-shaped dual selfie cameras include a 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture along with 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone doesn’t have an in-display fingerprint reader instead there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Oppo Ace 2 स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरों, 12GB रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Internally, the A92s features MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor. It comes in two variants with 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, but the storage is same on both – 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage. At the back, Oppo has included unique setup of four cameras. The quad-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is a 4,000mAh battery inside with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G. The Oppo A92s is a 5G phone. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 out-of-the-box.