Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors

It seems Oppo has one more 5G smartphone up its sleeve and it might be a mid-ranger. The leaks and reports have started to suggest that Oppo’s upcoming smartphone might be called the Oppo A92s. It is tipped that the A92s will be first smartphone in Oppo’s A-series phone to sport 5G connectivity and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 7 rollout in April: Check list of compatible phones

A new official-looking poster on Weibo suggests that the Oppo A92s will come with a 120Hz display refresh rate (or touch sampling rate) and will offer 5G support. This new phone is tipped to carry the model number PDKM00. The same was also spotted at MIIT and TENAA as well. Also Read - Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Along with that, a poster leak via a Twitter user @Xiaomishka has surfaced online which reveals that the Oppo A92s will come in three color variants. It also noted that the handset will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As also reported by GizChina, a previous leak had tipped that the Oppo A92s might get priced at 2,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,000). Also Read - Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked; Here is how it looks

Meanwhile, Oppo might also be gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India. The two new phones will belong to the brand’s A series of phones. These are the Oppo A12 and the Oppo A12e. The former was recently spotted on Singapore’s IMDA website.

The site also listed out some key specifications of the phone. These include a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and at least 3GB RAM. The phone will also have 64GB storage on the lowest variant.