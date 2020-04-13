comscore Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors, expected price and more
News

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors, expected price and more

News

It also noted that the Oppo A92s will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

  • Published: April 13, 2020 9:48 PM IST
oppo-a92s-leak-weibo

It seems Oppo has one more 5G smartphone up its sleeve and it might be a mid-ranger. The leaks and reports have started to suggest that Oppo’s upcoming smartphone might be called the Oppo A92s. It is tipped that the A92s will be first smartphone in Oppo’s A-series phone to sport 5G connectivity and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 7 rollout in April: Check list of compatible phones

A new official-looking poster on Weibo suggests that the Oppo A92s will come with a 120Hz display refresh rate (or touch sampling rate) and will offer 5G support. This new phone is tipped to carry the model number PDKM00. The same was also spotted at MIIT and TENAA as well. Also Read - Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Along with that, a poster leak via a Twitter user @Xiaomishka has surfaced online which reveals that the Oppo A92s will come in three color variants. It also noted that the handset will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As also reported by GizChina, a previous leak had tipped that the Oppo A92s might get priced at 2,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,000). Also Read - Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked; Here is how it looks

Meanwhile, Oppo might also be gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India. The two new phones will belong to the brand’s A series of phones. These are the Oppo A12 and the Oppo A12e. The former was recently spotted on Singapore’s IMDA website.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The site also listed out some key specifications of the phone. These include a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and at least 3GB RAM. The phone will also have 64GB storage on the lowest variant.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2020 9:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
News
Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

News

Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

News

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

News

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

OnePlus 8 Series: Here is how to watch the launch event live

How To

OnePlus 8 Series: Here is how to watch the launch event live

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors

Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors

News

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
The Simpsons will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 15 April

Entertainment

The Simpsons will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 15 April
LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

News

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Video Games to release this week in April 2020 with release dates

Gaming

Video Games to release this week in April 2020 with release dates
OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 और Nokia 7.2 को मिला डार्क थीम क्विक एक्शन बटन

Tiktok ने पार किया एक अरब डाउनलोड का आंकड़ा, कोरोना वायरस के बीच हुआ खूब इंस्टॉल

JioFiber के 199 रुपये के प्लान में मिल रहा 1 टीबी डेटा और कॉलिंग सुविधा

Meizu 17 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTU पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें क्या रहा बेंचमार्क स्कोर

Lenovo A7 स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा और 4000mAh के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
News
Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

News

Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app
Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

News

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020
IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

News

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope
Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630

News

Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630