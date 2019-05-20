comscore
Oppo A9x with 48-megapixel camera, 4,020mAh battery launched: Price and specifications

The latest Oppo A9x phone comes with a gradient back panel design. The Oppo A9x is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200) in China.

  • Published: May 20, 2019 1:26 PM IST
Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in China. The newly launched Oppo A9x, which falls under the company’s A series, is a slightly more powerful version of the Oppo A9. The latest Oppo phone comes with a gradient back panel design. The Oppo A9x is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200) in China. The handset reportedly comes in two color variants, including Ice Jade White and Meteorite Black colour options.

The recently launched Oppo A9, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,700). For the price, the company is offering a 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Interested customers can pre-order the Oppo A9x via Oppo e-shop. The handset will go on sale on May 21 in the country.

Oppo A9x specifications, features

The Oppo A9x features a waterdrop-style notch display design. The smartphone is equipped with a big 6.5-inch display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It is protected by fifth-gen Corning Gorilla Glass. The device ships with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie OS. The Oppo A9x is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

On the photography front, the Oppo 9x smartphone offers a dual camera setup at the back. The setup is equipped with a 48-megapixel 6P lens with an f/1.7 aperture, and a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera also supports features like Portrait mode and colourful mode. It is kept alive by a 4,020mAh battery, which also supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. On the connectivity front, the Oppo 9x has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS and more.

Besides, the Chinese company is soon expected to launch Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition smartphones in India. The handset will reportedly make their debut on May 28. The upcoming Oppo devices will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The latest Oppo Reno series is said to offer a shark-fin-shaped side-swivel front facing camera. Similar to the Oppo A9x, the 10X Zoom Edition also packs a 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

