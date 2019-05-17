Oppo A9X with 48-megapixel dual-camera setup leaked; could soon launch in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo‘s newest smartphone is set to go for sale in India soon, and it seems the company is all set to release another smartphone that might just share some of the specs from the F11. Oppo announced the A9 smartphone last month and now a report claims that the company is also working on an upgraded version of that smartphone called A9x. Besides the addition of a more powerful sensor on one of the rear cameras, there are some other new features to this smartphone. Reports claim that the Oppo A9x will be using a 48-megapixel sensor on the rear which will have an aperture of f/1.7, that will help is capture low light photos.

The 48-megapixel sensor on the back of the smartphone is an upgrade from the 16-megapixel sensor that can be found on the recently launched Oppo A9. This follows the trend that many of the companies are doing and a 48-megapixel sensor is the way most of them are going. According to MSP, the front camera that will be housed in a waterdrop notch will still house a 16-megapixel sensor, making it the same as the Oppo A9.

In terms of the battery capacity the Oppo A9x remains unchanged and will retain the 4,020mAh battery, although it will be getting support for VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging that is available in the Oppo F11 and F11 Pro. As for the color options that will be available for the Oppo A9x it will be getting the Meteorite Black color which is not one of the options for its smaller sibling. While the second color option for the Oppo A9x is the Ice Jade White which is not a color option for the vanilla model.

As far as the other specs go, the Oppo A9x retains the 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90.7 percent screen-to body ratio and a MediaTek P70 SoC. This makes it rather identical to the Oppo F11, that is yet to be made available. For storage options the Oppo A9x will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage options and will apparently cost RMB 2,000. The A9 is already available in China at a price of RMB 1,700 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version.